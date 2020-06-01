ODBF ANNOUNCES DONATION OF $5,000 TO DEBRA DYNES FAMILY HOUSE
EINPresswire.com/ -- ODBF is proud to donate $5,000 in support of Debra Dynes Family House on the occasion of their 25th Anniversary. Debra Dynes Family House is a tiny but impactful, multi-service community resource in arguably our city’s most vulnerable community. The organization is committed to providing essential services such as access to their food bank and baby cupboard, restricted computer access, and referrals and crisis assistance to their families during the Covid-19 crisis, as their food and essential needs service has jumped from 1700 to 3500 recipients per week during the pandemic.
“June 1st 2020 is the start of our 25th Anniversary year,” said Debra Dynes Family House Executive Director Barbara Carroll. “In this time of isolation and uncertainty, we have never felt more supported by the Community. Thank you for all you do to ensure that our families and children have the support they need. Debra Dynes remains firmly committed to improving the quality of life for others, who often struggle, on a daily basis, to meet basic needs. But, more than that, we will continue to fill gaps wherever we can and move people forward. Everyone has potential, not everyone has opportunity. We have seen the successes and the amazing difference that can happen when we work together as a community to support each other. Thank you for all you do!”
Further donations can be made by visiting ODBF.CA or by texting ODBF to (613)-703-5852.
ABOUT: OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FOUNDATION (ODBF)
Established to focus on philanthropic efforts in the local community, the foundation has raised $4.8 million in support of 51 local charities.
A recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Ottawa Chapter Outstanding Philanthropic Group in 2018. In 2020 ODBF is proud to support Ottawa Food Bank, Debra Dynes Family House, Carefor Health & Community Services, Ausome Ottawa, Canadian Ski Patrol, Camp Ooch, St. Luke's Table, St Joe's Women’s Centre, A New Day Youth and Adult Services, Children at Risk.
For more information visit odbf.ca
PRESS CONTACTS:
Antony Cooper & Shelley Freake | Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation| info@odbf.ca
Antony Cooper
“June 1st 2020 is the start of our 25th Anniversary year,” said Debra Dynes Family House Executive Director Barbara Carroll. “In this time of isolation and uncertainty, we have never felt more supported by the Community. Thank you for all you do to ensure that our families and children have the support they need. Debra Dynes remains firmly committed to improving the quality of life for others, who often struggle, on a daily basis, to meet basic needs. But, more than that, we will continue to fill gaps wherever we can and move people forward. Everyone has potential, not everyone has opportunity. We have seen the successes and the amazing difference that can happen when we work together as a community to support each other. Thank you for all you do!”
Further donations can be made by visiting ODBF.CA or by texting ODBF to (613)-703-5852.
ABOUT: OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FOUNDATION (ODBF)
Established to focus on philanthropic efforts in the local community, the foundation has raised $4.8 million in support of 51 local charities.
A recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Ottawa Chapter Outstanding Philanthropic Group in 2018. In 2020 ODBF is proud to support Ottawa Food Bank, Debra Dynes Family House, Carefor Health & Community Services, Ausome Ottawa, Canadian Ski Patrol, Camp Ooch, St. Luke's Table, St Joe's Women’s Centre, A New Day Youth and Adult Services, Children at Risk.
For more information visit odbf.ca
PRESS CONTACTS:
Antony Cooper & Shelley Freake | Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation| info@odbf.ca
Antony Cooper
Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation
+1 613-238-7711 x221
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter