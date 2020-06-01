U.S. Highway 95 Overnight Lane Reductions June 9-10 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce southbound U.S. Highway 95 to one travel lane between Casino Center and Las Vegas boulevards from 9 p.m., June 9, until 5 a.m., June 10, in downtown Las Vegas. The following night, meanwhile, northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one travel lane between Las Vegas and Casino Center boulevards from 9 p.m., June 10, until 5 a.m., June 11. The temporary lane restrictions are needed to install loop detectors used for recording traffic counts. MC4 is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.