Details announced for new small business grant program

WEDC will begin accepting applications for the $75 million We’re All In Small Business Grant (WSBG) Program starting at 8 a.m. on June 15. The program, which will provide $2,500 grants to 30,000 small businesses, is designed to help small businesses get back on their feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic while encouraging them to adopt best practices to keep employees, customers and communities safe.
