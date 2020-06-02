Award-Winning Inventor Andrea Rose to Give Away a Million Books “Bringing Your Idea to Industry” to All Facing Covid19

Quick Tips & Terms For Inventors Six-Book Series Quick Tips & Terms ™ For Inventors Six-Book Series & Inventing to Win™ Book Andrea Rose Keynote Speaker At Inventor Conference Helping Attendees Take Their "Ideas to Industry™"

Andrea Rose’s mission is to provide the tools to educate & empower those seeking to turn their idea & invention into a reality and who are impacted by Covid19

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning inventor Andrea Rose, founder of “The Inventors Road Show™” (theinventorsroadshow.com), creator of the acclaimed ultimate comprehensive online digital course: Inventing to Win™:The Road To Inventing (inventingtowin.com) announces she is giving away a copy of her new book “Bringing Your Idea to Industry”, as a part of the "Andrea Rose Innovation Academy™ Educational Gifting Program" and the launch of her new six-book series: Quick Tips & Terms™ for Inventors to everyone and especially to those impacted by Covid19 seeking to turn their idea and invention into a reality.

Andrea believes "So many people have lost their jobs during this very difficult time of Covid19 and are facing economic loss. uncertainty and fear. However, a person can also look at this period of their lives as an opportunity to learn new skills and explore new career paths. For those who have an idea and invention that always wanted to make it a reality... what better time to learn how to ...than now. I hope my new book will help education, empower and inspire all seeking "new paths" to income and encourage them to take the first step on their road to success".

To receive a free copy, download the book heret: https://www.inventingtowin.com/inventingtowin-quick-tip-series/

The book “Bringing Your Idea to Industry” is a part of Andrea Rose’s new (6) book series Quick Tip & Terms™ and sheds light on the mystique behind the “Word of Inventing”. The series provides simple and easy to read “Tips” & “Terms” based on the steps one needs to take in order to turn an idea and invention into a reality. The Quick Tips & Terms™ (6) book series is currently sold on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Andrea-Rose/e/B088CQYT8S)

and on the "Inventing To Win™" website (https://www.inventingtowin.com/inventingtowin-quick-tip-series/) and will be in bookstores worldwide in 2021.

About Andrea Rose:

Andrea Rose has over 20 years of experience as an award-winning inventor, entrepreneur and business strategist having invented over 100+ products, many of which have been transformed into successful businesses. She is also a private consultant for inventors and entrepreneurs.

