Award Winning Inventor Andrea Rose Supports Inventors & Entrepreneurs During COVID-19 Crisis With Free Virtual Workshops

Andrea Rose Helping Inventors Turn Their Ideas Into a Reality at The Inventors Road Show™ Workshop Andrea Rose Keynote Speaker At Conference For Inventors

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning inventor, entrepreneur, and consultant Andrea Rose has taken her free, live workshops held periodically in Manhattan, at Microsoft, to virtual, weekly workshops for inventors and entrepreneurs. Andrea believes, “During these difficult and challenging times facing all of us with the Covid-19 virus, there is also an opportunity to improve ourselves; we just need to focus on learning and achieving rather than on our fears and anxieties. My hope in providing remote workshops is that those inventors and entrepreneurs with a dream will take this time to learn how to turn it into a reality”.

“The Inventors Road Show™” workshop series was founded on Andrea’s belief that, “Anyone can have an innovation and an idea for an invention. What they need are the tools to help them navigate the difficult and daunting task of turning their ideas into an asset and marketable success.”

These workshops are conducted throughout the year in New York City, Philadelphia, and South Florida, primarily in Microsoft locations. Interested members of the public can find out more information at http://www.theinventorsroadshow.com or www.Meetup.com, where they can search for The Inventors Road Show™ groups. To learn how to join a workshop email: events@theinventorsroadshow.com

In addition, Andrea Rose has just launched “Inventing to Win™: The Road to Inventing,” a new, downloadable, online program for inventors that includes step-by-step instructional guides, worksheets, and essential documents every inventor needs to have. Visit http://www.inventingtowin.com for more information and to download Andrea’s FREE bonus guide, “How to Pitch Your Idea in 6 Easy Steps”. Andrea new book series Quick Tips and Terms™ for Inventors launches April 2020 and can be found online at http://www.inventingtowin.com as well as on Amazon.

About Andrea Rose: Andrea Rose has 20+ years of experience as an award-winning inventor and entrepreneur, having created over 100+ products, many of which she transformed into successful businesses. She is also a consultant for inventors/entrepreneurs and the founder of “The Inventors Road Show™" workshop series.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.