POWER NIGHT OF LEARNING™ FOR INVENTORS WITH INDUSTRY LEADERS BY THE INVENTORS ROAD SHOW™ HELD AT MICROSOFT FLAGSHIP NYC

Help For Inventors Become Empowered, Inspired ... Learn From Top Industry Leaders and Award Winning Inventor Andrea Rose Inventors Join Andrea Rose and Top Industry Leaders For a Night of Learning, Inspiration and Empowerment ..Turn Your Invention Into a Reality

Andrea Rose Award Winning Inventor, Founder Of The Inventors Road Show™ And Creator of Inventing to Win™ Provides Empowerment Free Workshops For Inventors

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, New York–Award-winning inventor, creator of Inventing to Win™ and founder of “The Inventors Road Show™ Andrea Rose®, is celebrating the 100th workshop for The Inventors Road Show™ with a special (3) part series: “Power Night of Learning™ With Top Industry Leaders". The workshop are free for anyone with an idea for an invention who needs help in turning their idea into a reality. This exciting series will be held at Microsoft Flagship location on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The industry leaders with Andrea Rose will teach and inspire attendees in all aspects of the business side of inventing. Each workshop will culminate with a drawing offering valuable services for inventors.

POWER NIGHT OF LEARNING™ SERIES:

SERIES I

Wednesday August 14, 6:30-8:30pm

How to Protect & Patent Your Idea & How to Create a Prototype With 3D Printing

SERIES II

Wednesday September 18, 6:30-8:30pm

How to Get Your Invention on National TV & Distributed Worldwide.

SERIES III

Wednesday October 16, 6:30-8:30pm

The Facts About How to License Your Invention & How to Successfully Market Your Invention Online and in the Media.

EVENT LOCATION:

Microsoft Flagship NYC

677 Fifth Avenue, 6th Floor

New York, New York

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

To Join One of The Inventors Road Show™ Meetup Groups Email Request to: events@www.theinventorsroadshow.com

To Register for The Power Night of Learning Series (1) Visit Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/power-night-of-learningtm-with-top-industry-leaders-3-night-series-series-1-turn-your-idea-into-a-tickets-65060975128

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About Andrea Rose®: Andrea Rose has 22 years of experience as an award-winning inventor, having created over 100+ products, many of which she transformed into successful businesses. Andrea founded “The Inventors Road Show™” www.theinventorsroadshow.com believing that “Anyone can have an innovative idea for an invention. What they need are the tools to help them navigate the difficult and daunting task of turning their ideas into an asset and marketable success”. Many of the free events have been held at Microsoft Flagship on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Andrea has also partnered with top companies seeking new products, helping inventors bring their inventions to the marketplace. The workshops have culminated in Andrea Rose’s new digital online course “Inventing to Win™ www.inventingtowin.com providing step by step instruction for inventors on how to turn their ideas into a reality. Andrea has a private consulting practice for inventors and is a keynote motivational speaker at inventor forums.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.