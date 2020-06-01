Iconic '60s American Garage Band THE LIMITS Release New Single “I WON'T TELL”
EINPresswire.com/ -- THE LIMITS, who formed in the mid sixties in Allentown, Pennsylvania, have been called “the quintessential American Garage Band” by the late, legendary Alex Chilton. Recently two collections, GARAGE NUGGETS 65-68 (highlighting their earliest teen efforts) and the more sophisticated SONGS ABOUT GIRLS ('80s compilation) have been reissued on all digital musical platforms courtesy of a licensing arrangement with Garage Masters, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc.
“I WON’T TELL,” penned by RICK LEVY, is the new single from THE LIMITS. Levy is currently manager and guitarist/vocalist with Memphis Music Hall of Fame legends, THE BOX TOPS, and said, “interviewers, fans, and some radio folk really heard something great in 'I WONT TELL,' so we decided to drop it as a single to test the waters…and THE LIMITS' popularity. Making a rare guest appearance is Stan Lynch (original member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) on drums.” Levy adds, “I played slide, as well as using the great Keith Richards open G guitar tuning to keep a melancholy vibe going throughout the song.” Levy's memoir, “HIGH IN THE MID 60s - How To Have A Fabulous Life in Music Without Being Famous,” (Crossroad Press) is available at amazon.com and www.ricklevy.com in print, digital, and audio formats.
To stream / purchase THE LIMITS “I WON'T TELL”:
https://orcd.co/the_limits_i_wont_tell
To purchase Rick Levy’s Memoir: https://www.amazon.com/High-Mid-60s-Fabulous-without-Famous/dp/194991464X
Listen to Garage Nuggets ’65-’68: https://orcd.co/the-limits-garage-nuggets
Listen to Songs About Girls: https://orcd.co/the-limits-songs-about-girls
Limits cover photo courtesy of zohre-nemati
Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com
Facebook @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.facebook.com/CleopatraRecords/
Instagram @cleopatrarecords
https://www.instagram.com/cleopatrarecords/
Twitter @cleopatrarecord
https://twitter.com/cleopatrarecord
Youtube @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCopQ0616Fpfrq8Gt0N-0zOQ
Soundcloud @cleopatra-recs
https://soundcloud.com/cleopatra-recs
Dailymotion @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.dailymotion.com/CleopatraRecords
Vimeo @cleopatrarecords
https://vimeo.com/cleopatrarecords
Spotify @cleopatra_recs
https://open.spotify.com/user/cleopatra_recs
Linkedin @cleopatra-records
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleopatra-records
Billy James
“I WON’T TELL,” penned by RICK LEVY, is the new single from THE LIMITS. Levy is currently manager and guitarist/vocalist with Memphis Music Hall of Fame legends, THE BOX TOPS, and said, “interviewers, fans, and some radio folk really heard something great in 'I WONT TELL,' so we decided to drop it as a single to test the waters…and THE LIMITS' popularity. Making a rare guest appearance is Stan Lynch (original member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) on drums.” Levy adds, “I played slide, as well as using the great Keith Richards open G guitar tuning to keep a melancholy vibe going throughout the song.” Levy's memoir, “HIGH IN THE MID 60s - How To Have A Fabulous Life in Music Without Being Famous,” (Crossroad Press) is available at amazon.com and www.ricklevy.com in print, digital, and audio formats.
To stream / purchase THE LIMITS “I WON'T TELL”:
https://orcd.co/the_limits_i_wont_tell
To purchase Rick Levy’s Memoir: https://www.amazon.com/High-Mid-60s-Fabulous-without-Famous/dp/194991464X
Listen to Garage Nuggets ’65-’68: https://orcd.co/the-limits-garage-nuggets
Listen to Songs About Girls: https://orcd.co/the-limits-songs-about-girls
Limits cover photo courtesy of zohre-nemati
Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com
Facebook @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.facebook.com/CleopatraRecords/
Instagram @cleopatrarecords
https://www.instagram.com/cleopatrarecords/
Twitter @cleopatrarecord
https://twitter.com/cleopatrarecord
Youtube @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCopQ0616Fpfrq8Gt0N-0zOQ
Soundcloud @cleopatra-recs
https://soundcloud.com/cleopatra-recs
Dailymotion @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.dailymotion.com/CleopatraRecords
Vimeo @cleopatrarecords
https://vimeo.com/cleopatrarecords
Spotify @cleopatra_recs
https://open.spotify.com/user/cleopatra_recs
Linkedin @cleopatra-records
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleopatra-records
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here