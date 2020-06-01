More closures on the South Side belt route

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, with contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company will be closing sections of WYO 376, the Rock Springs South Side Belt Route this Monday, June 1. Work began after Memorial Day and has been divided into two phases. Due to scheduling changes, some of the work will take place simultaneously on both phases starting Monday. As part of phase 1, the belt route is already closed at the Blair Avenue intersection to Walnut Street. As part of phase 2, the belt route will be closed at the James Drive intersection to Prairie Avenue. Phase 1 work will continue for the next two weeks and the phase 2 closure will begin this Monday, June 1. Both closures are estimated to last roughly two to three weeks. Portable message signs will notify local traffic this weekend in advance of the phase 2 closure.

WYDOT encourages local drivers to plan accordingly and search alternative routes to their destinations in these areas. All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit WYDOT's 511 website.

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, at (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.