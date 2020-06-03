OpsGuru Achieves a Microsoft Silver Cloud Platform Competency
OpsGuru earns distinction through demonstrated technology success and customer commitment
Being awarded a Microsoft Silver Cloud Platform partner once again validates OpsGuru’s expertise in cloud-native workloads.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpsGuru, Kubernetes and Big Data Expert, today announced it has achieved a silver Cloud Platform competency, demonstrating its ability to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world. To earn a Microsoft silver competency, partners must successfully demonstrate expertise through rigorous exams, culminating in Microsoft certifications. In addition, to ensure the highest quality of services, Microsoft requires customer references for successful implementation and customer satisfaction.
— Anton Mishel, OpsGuru CEO
OpsGuru’s core strength is cloud adoption via cloud-native technologies. OpsGuru’s flagship product - OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad - not only supports rapid cloud onboarding, but it is also a proven foundation that has facilitated clients achieving SOC2, HIPAA and PCI-DSS compliance. OpsGuru’s capabilities in cloud-native technologies have supported clients delivering scalable, highly available, secure and cost-effective workloads, such that clients can continuously cultivate lasting business value on the cloud.
“Being awarded a Microsoft Silver Cloud Platform partner once again validates OpsGuru’s expertise in cloud-native workloads,” remarked Anton Mishel, the CEO of OpsGuru. “While we have been offering cloud services since 2018, we have seen many of our customers want to scale their business on Microsoft Azure. The best way for us to support our clients is to extend our capabilities to Microsoft Azure as well.”
“By achieving a silver competency, these organizations have proven their commitment and expertise in specific technology areas, which places them among a small percentage of Microsoft partners worldwide,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP), Microsoft Corp. “For customers looking for a partner to help meet their unique business needs, choosing a company that has attained Microsoft competencies is a smart move. These organizations have highly qualified experts with access to Microsoft technical support and product teams.”
The Cloud Platform competency is designed for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for infrastructure and software as a service (SaaS) solutions built on Microsoft Azure. Differentiate your company with the Cloud Platform competency, and you will be eligible for Signature Cloud Support, Azure deployment planning services, Azure sponsored credit, direct partner support, eligibility to deploy certain on-premises, internal use software on Microsoft Azure, and access to the cloud platform roadmap.
The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.
OpsGuru was founded in 2018. OpsGuru’s headquarters are located in Vancouver, BC, while there are sales and engineering teams in Tel-Aviv and Romania providing around-the-cloud consulting, engineering and managed services. OpsGuru’s services range from onboarding to the cloud, adopting the microservices architecture, developing data pipelines to machine learning workflows. OpsGuru aims to support clients on the full cloud journey, such that clients can achieve business goals like real-time data-driven decision making, business visibility and operational efficiency.
