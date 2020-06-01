Derby Barracks / Larceny (request for information)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A501946

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: Between 5/25/2020 and 6/1/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chapdelaine Road, Brownington

VIOLATION: Larceny

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/1/2020 at approximately 1200 hours, the Vermont State Police

received a report of a theft in the town of Brownington. Investigation revealed

a sign was stolen that stated "visually impaired child" which was posted on

the side of Chapdelaine Road. Anyone with information into the theft is asked to contact

the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881.

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881