Derby Barracks / Larceny (request for information)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A501946
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: Between 5/25/2020 and 6/1/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chapdelaine Road, Brownington
VIOLATION: Larceny
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/1/2020 at approximately 1200 hours, the Vermont State Police
received a report of a theft in the town of Brownington. Investigation revealed
a sign was stolen that stated "visually impaired child" which was posted on
the side of Chapdelaine Road. Anyone with information into the theft is asked to contact
the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
802-334-8881