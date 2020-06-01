Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,141 in the last 365 days.

FWP to open offices, visitor centers to customers June 3

COVID-19

Monday, June 01, 2020

Social distancing, other protocols will be in place

HELENA—As the state moves into Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s Reopening the Big Sky Plan, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks offices and visitor centers will open to the public June 3.

FWP offices have been closed since late March due to Montana’s COVID-19 pandemic response. As the public returns, strict adherence to Phase 2 guidelines will be critical: stay at home if you feel sick, make sure to frequently wash and sanitize your hands, and maintain at least six feet of distance from other people.

FWP front offices around the state will be set up to help facilitate these simple guidelines, including marking floors to help keep people spaced out, providing hand sanitizer for customers, and glass dividers between front counter staff and customers.

“We’re looking forward to having our customers back in our regional and local lobbies and visitor centers,” said FWP Director Martha Williams. “We’ve worked hard to prepare our buildings to keep our public and staff safe.”

Please note that many FWP employees are still working remotely, so for business beyond front desk license purchases and other related information, please plan to reach out to the appropriate staff member directly by phone or email or ask front desk staff for contact information.

For more information on FWP’s COVID-19 response, please go online to fwp.mt.gov/COVID19.

You just read:

FWP to open offices, visitor centers to customers June 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.