NDDOT launches updated travel information map

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) officially launched an updated travel information map today called ND Roads.

This new travel map, which will replace the North Dakota Travel Information Map, will feature several upgrades and provide a consistent platform across web-based and mobile applications.

The site is designed with better functionality and will be branded to align with the ND Roads mobile app.

“Our goal for the new travel map was to provide a platform that has many features to allow the user to pick and choose any of those features that would help them make the best decision as to whether or not to travel,” said Mike Kisse, program manager of NDDOT’s Maintenance Division. “The new platform also allows the potential to quickly add new features in the future.”

The new features include:

An updated table of contents/index area.

A new way to show Travel Alert and No Travel Advised as colored overlays on the map.

Weather information provided through the National Weather Service (NWS) featuring enhanced weather radar and NWS warnings and advisories.

Information about cameras, rest areas, and dynamic message boards.

Map information which is consolidated into a panel that slides in from the right.

An updated camera search to allow user to interactively view cameras by regions, common routes, highways, or camera direction.

The ND Roads mobile app is currently being updated and the new version will be available later this summer.

Motorist can view the travel map at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/ or download the ND Roads app on any mobile device.