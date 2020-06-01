Shaftsbury Barracks/ Burglary Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B300114
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/10/2020 at 1221 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Timbertrail Road Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Jacob Allan Smith
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
VICTIM: Michael Foley
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a forced entry burglary at a residence on Timber Trail Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. While on scene, it was learned that several items were taken from within the home and a window was broken to gain access. Troopers also located and collected several samples of DNA left behind by the suspect(s).
During the course of a lengthy investigation, a non testimonial order was applied for and granted to obtain a DNA sample from the suspect, Jacob A. Smith. The DNA sample collected on scene was later analyzed at the Vermont Forensic Laboratory and confirmed as belonging to Smith.
On 06/01/2020 Smith was issued a citation at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/10/2020 at 0815 hours for the offense of burglary.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Currently lodged on previous charges.
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421