Shaftsbury Barracks/ Burglary Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B300114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/10/2020 at 1221 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Timbertrail Road Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Jacob Allan Smith

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VICTIM: Michael Foley

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a forced entry burglary at a residence on Timber Trail Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. While on scene, it was learned that several items were taken from within the home and a window was broken to gain access. Troopers also located and collected several samples of DNA left behind by the suspect(s).

During the course of a lengthy investigation, a non testimonial order was applied for and granted to obtain a DNA sample from the suspect, Jacob A. Smith. The DNA sample collected on scene was later analyzed at the Vermont Forensic Laboratory and confirmed as belonging to Smith.

On 06/01/2020 Smith was issued a citation at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/10/2020 at 0815 hours for the offense of burglary.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Currently lodged on previous charges.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421