I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 5/25/2020

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 5/25/2020

I-70

Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.

As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.



The single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70 continued.



The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued through the week.



The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB continued.



The closure of the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 WB continued.

US Route 40

As of Wednesday, May 27, there were single lane closures underneath the Elm Grove Bridge near Exit 4.

Look Ahea d to Week of 6/1/2020

I-70

US Route 40

