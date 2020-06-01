Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,865 in the last 365 days.

I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 5/25/2020

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 5/25/2020

I-70

  • Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.
  • Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.
    • As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.
    • The single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70 continued.
    • The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued through the week.
    • The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB continued.
    • The closure of the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 WB continued.

US Route 40

As of Wednesday, May 27, there were single lane closures underneath the Elm Grove Bridge near Exit 4.

Look Ahead to Week of 6/1/2020

I-70

  • Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
  • Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.
    • As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.
  • The single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70 will continue for another week.
  • The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.
  • The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB will continue.
  • The closure of the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 WB will continue for another week.

US Route 40

  • The single lane closures beneath the Elm Grove Bridge near Exit 4 will continue throughout the week.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com

You just read:

I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 5/25/2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.