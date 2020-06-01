I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 5/25/2020
Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 5/25/2020
I-70
- Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.
- Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.
- As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.
- The single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70 continued.
- The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued through the week.
- The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB continued.
- The closure of the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 WB continued.
US Route 40
As of Wednesday, May 27, there were single lane closures underneath the Elm Grove Bridge near Exit 4.
Look Ahead to Week of 6/1/2020
I-70
- Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
- Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.
- As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.
- The single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70 will continue for another week.
- The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.
- The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB will continue.
- The closure of the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 WB will continue for another week.
US Route 40
- The single lane closures beneath the Elm Grove Bridge near Exit 4 will continue throughout the week.
Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com