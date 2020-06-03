METCASE Extends Its TECHNOMET Range of Desktop 19" Rack Enclosures
Following customer demand, METCASE has added a 5U size to its modern and highly attractive TECHNOMET 19” enclosures.
5U is fast becoming a popular size, so we've made it a standard option.”BRIDGEVILLE, PA, USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHNOMET 19” enclosures from METCASE are now offered in a new 5U size for table-top electronics equipment. They are now available in all heights from 3U to 6U as standard.
These advanced mini-racks are designed for mounting standard 19” subracks, chassis and front panels. Applications include test and measurement equipment, networking and communications devices, sound and studio systems, laboratory instruments, industrial computers and control systems.
Elegant TECHNOMET 19” enclosures consist of two diecast aluminum front and rear bezels, the case body with internal chassis and a removable rear panel. Four snap-on cover trims create a flush-fitting cohesive design with no visible fixing screws.
The front and rear bezels include standard 19” panel mounts with caged nut apertures for fixing the equipment. The four standard case sizes (3U, 4U, 5U and 6U) are all 15.75” deep. Custom heights and depths can be supplied on request.
The rear and base panels are ventilated to aid cooling. Inside there are two subrack/chassis support rails. All case panels are fitted with M4 threaded pillars for earth connections. ABS side handles are recessed for easy portability. Molded ABS non-slip feet are also included.
TECHNOMET 19” is available in two standard colors: anthracite (RAL 7016) and light gray (RAL 7035). Custom colors are available on request.
Accessories include (unvented and vented) 19” front panels and M6 caged nuts and fixing screws.
METCASE can supply TECHNOMET 19” enclosures fully modified to customer requirements. Customizing services include: custom front panels; CNC punching, folding, milling, drilling and tapping; fixings and inserts; painting and finishing; digital printing of legends and logos.
