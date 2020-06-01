Jumsoft launch the largest PowerPoint templates collection on the App Store

Jumsoft launch Toolbox for MS PowerPoint for Mac and iOS, take the spot as the leading PowerPoint template product offering over 30,000 items out of the box.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, June 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jumsoft, the developers behind the Apple App Store’s highest-rated productivity templates apps, added a new templates product to their Toolbox app range - Toolbox for MS PowerPoint, which comes with over 30,000 items out of the box. It offers content conveniently divided into three major categories: Themes - containing fully designed and ready-to use slideshows, Infographics - with tons of designs to display data, and Elements - containing thousands of hand-made graphics items for decorating projects.The new app comes as a close relative to Jumsoft’s other templates apps - Toolbox for Keynote and Toolbox for Pages. It offers a familiar and intuitive content layout with smart search and custom collections to help users get around amid all the options. Content itself is offered in intuitively divided categories, which all contain specialized subcategories - users can preview all items in detail and then choose to purchase them right from the app for immediate use. Jumsoft also offer package deals, where users can get entire subcategories and categories for a fraction of the price.“Toolbox for PowerPoint brings the best of our experience to Microsoft PowerPoint users - the content inside has a mind-blowing variety of uses for business, project managers, financiers, marketers, educators, students, business owners, and many, many more people in different roles” - said Algirdas Unguvaitis, CEO of Jumsoft. “We went all-in with this product - it has over 30,000 items on day one, and we’ll be bringing many more regularly: that’s something our Toolbox for Keynote and Toolbox for Pages users are already familiar with!”Toolbox for MS PowerPoint templates are designed and work best with Microsoft PowerPoint but can also be used with any other productivity apps that accept PowerPoint file types. It also takes advantage of Apple’s new cross-platform purchases functionality, meaning that purchases made on one device will be made available on all others, so users can do their work anywhere.Toolbox for MS Office is now available for Mac and iOS devices on the App Store worldwide.