Cruise Quality Assurance

Leisure Management Plus Launches Cruise Quality Assurance

quality lies in attention to detail” — stuart humphreys

GUILDFORD, SURREY, ENGLAND, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE - June 1st 2020

Leisure Management Plus Launches CRUISE QUALITY ASSURANCE

Leisure Management Plus Europe S.L., a consulting and management company based in Tenerife Canary Islands, has today announced the launch of its latest division.

Cruise Quality Assurance has been created to provide the global cruise industry and the cruise companies with an effective, independent means to reassure their guests and crew that their ships are safe and that the cruise vacation experience they book is up to internationally accepted quality standards.

The company has developed extensive systems for Quality Assurance specifically designed for cruise ships, having previously pioneered QA for the Resort Industry and been a trailblazer for QA for all manner of hospitality and other service businesses.

Mike Elson - Leader of the CQA initiative and instrumental in developing the detailed procedures and systems the company will provide to clients has extensive experience in the cruise industry himself, having worked in many ranks culminating in senior management on cruise ships as well as having senior executive management background in vacation resorts, hotels and the wider hospitality and tourism industries. He therefore has first-hand knowledge, ensuring that CQA systems are workable and cost effective. He said… “Cruise companies face new challenges now with their ships having to adapt to the new post Coronavirus world we shall live in. All hospitality business and ships especially will have to safeguard their crew and their passengers alike by adopting new methods and practices to ensure that the environment is safe. CQA procedures and systems also ensure that the operator’s quality standards are being met on all fronts and delivered to all guests. It is a huge undertaking but we are up to it. We are sure the Cruise Industry will be able to do it and we want to help”.

Founder, Chairman & CEO, Stuart Humphreys, said, “The quality of experience the customer encounters is of paramount importance! It impacts not only their enjoyment but their willingness to book again, visit or stay again whether it be on a cruise liner, in a hotel, a resort or for a meal in a restaurant, pub or café. It determines whether they themselves will be repeat customers. It impacts whether they recommend their friends and family. In short, it is one of the most important things - if not the single most important thing a hospitality or service business needs to pay attention to if it wants to enjoy long-term success”.

“Cruise Quality Assurance is being launched at a time when we believe the Cruise Industry will have to swim upstream for a while to recover its unique position as one of the world’s most popular means to enjoy a vacation. We know they can recover and we are here with CQA to help them do it - to be stronger and come back better than ever”.

For more information contact:

Stuart Humphreys in the UK or - Mike Elson in Victoria BC Canada

Tel: +44-7939-903157 Tel: +1 (250) 516-9906

or email: leisuremanagementplus@gmail.com

www.leisuremanagementplus.com