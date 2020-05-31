Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Alert - VT RT 108 Stowe - Notch Temporarily Closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT RT 108 in the Notch is blocked and impassable due to a large landslide. Road is blocked the area of Sterling Trail on the Stowe side. This incident is expected to last for an indefinite amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

Traffic Alert - VT RT 108 Stowe - Notch Temporarily Closed

