Update Traffic Alert - VT RT 108 Stowe - Notch Temporarily Closed

VT RT 108 has been reopened.

VT RT 108 in the Notch is blocked and impassable due to a large landslide. Road is blocked the area of Sterling Trail on the Stowe side. This incident is expected to last for an indefinite amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

