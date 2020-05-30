St Johnsbury / Accidental Death Investigation
CASE#: 20A402621
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Schlesinger
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/30/20 / 1258 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Scott Highway, Ryegate
VIOLATION: Accidental Death Investigation
ACCUSED:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Marjory Cassidy
AGE: 78 years
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/30/20 at approximately 1258 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to Scott Highway in Ryegate, for an unresponsive female. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers found Marjory Cassidy approximately 80 feet down a ravine, on the ground next to an ATV. EMS crews initiated CPR, but Cassidy was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial investigation appears Cassidy backed her ATV too close to the ravine causing it to roll down.
COURT ACTION: N
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
