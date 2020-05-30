Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury / Accidental Death Investigation

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A402621

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jason Schlesinger                           

STATION: St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/30/20 / 1258 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Scott Highway, Ryegate

VIOLATION: Accidental Death Investigation

 

ACCUSED:                                               

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Marjory Cassidy

AGE: 78 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/30/20 at approximately 1258 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to Scott Highway in Ryegate, for an unresponsive female. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers found Marjory Cassidy approximately 80 feet down a ravine, on the ground next to an ATV. EMS crews initiated CPR, but Cassidy was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial investigation appears Cassidy backed her ATV too close to the ravine causing it to roll down.

 

COURT ACTION:  N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

