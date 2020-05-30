St Johnsbury / Accidental Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A402621

DATE/TIME: 5/30/20 / 1258 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Scott Highway, Ryegate

VIOLATION: Accidental Death Investigation

VICTIM: Marjory Cassidy

AGE: 78 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

On 5/30/20 at approximately 1258 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to Scott Highway in Ryegate, for an unresponsive female. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers found Marjory Cassidy approximately 80 feet down a ravine, on the ground next to an ATV. EMS crews initiated CPR, but Cassidy was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial investigation appears Cassidy backed her ATV too close to the ravine causing it to roll down.

