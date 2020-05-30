DocPatient Launches Game-Changing Website for Doctors Care and Healthcare Organizations
Having a website that doesn’t have any SEO is like having a car that doesn’t run”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocPatient, a Southern California based digital marketing firm, has launched a new healthcare organizations listing website DOCPATIENT.COM with accompanying service lines that will facilitate, nurture, and grow business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) connections. The executive leadership of DocPatient utilizes the strategies of Fortune500 creative/digital marketing and healthcare organizations that will yield instant value and return on investment for listing or subscribing companies such as Doctors Care, Dental Practices, Medical Training Schools, and other Healthcare Organizations. The marketing agency has created a differentiated product and service that offers unique benefits to the community they serve in healthcare.
— Michael Morales - COO, DocPatient
What does DocPatient have to offer?
The DocPatient website will offer job listings, service listings, and product listings for healthcare organizations, doctors care, independent medical consultant roles, etc. They will also provide web services such as web design, development, analytics, and SEO to boost the online presence of its clients. Creative artwork, logo, branding and visual content will be available to clients who are seeking more engagement from social media audiences. Content production such as healthcare blogs and articles will be part of the SEO campaigns they will provide as well as guest posting and online directory listings. The talented team at DocPatient includes decades of web design, development, SEO as well as healthcare administration and education expertise. DocPatient's founders Michael Morales and Guillermo Misa have been working together for more than 10 years. Michael Morales runs Dialysis Education Services, CareLinq, HSRenal and has extensive experience in the healthcare industry. Guillermo Misa runs Claymind, a software engineering company that has built healthcare web applications like Dentistreet, and even Dialysis Education Services' database and student registration system.
DocPatient as a Business Listing Provider
As a healthcare business owner, medical consultant, employer, or job seeker it can be a challenge figuring out what advertisement channels, marketing campaigns, job boards, and networks to align with. The healthcare industry is heavily dependent on direct referrals from entities such as doctors care, medical offices, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, clinics, and the like. Owners, administrators, marketers, and anyone counting on those referrals can be daunted by the task of maintaining the relationships, presence, and relevance with referring sources to meet operational revenue requirements. In this COVID-19 era, one must maximize efficiencies in the referral process of patients/clients and staff to minimize the potential exposure of patients, staff, and ourselves. The concept of safer at home applies to our marketing efforts as well; the internet gives a powerful reach with a ripple effect on well-planned campaigns. By listing a company on DocPatient you leverage a high ranking, high reputation, and catchy URL website audience. The assumed network gives credibility to the wholistic nature and observation of patients’ rights to choose options that suit them best. DocPatient also has a subscription-based advertisement space for banners display, video play, or document distribution that can give even greater value to businesses with budget allocation for web services.
DocPatient as a Website Content Provider
"The problem nowadays with healthcare websites is that there is a lack of fresh, unique and relevant content. When dental practices or doctors care companies sign up with a website provider, all of them get the same default content as part of their website. This is not good for SEO as top search engines cancel out websites with duplicate content", says Guillermo Misa, CEO of DocPatient. For healthcare organizations such as doctors care, dental practices, and medical consultant roles wanting to be noticed by their target audience, a focused blog can be an excellent transitional tool. A regularly updated website or web page that is written in an informal or conversational style brings value by connecting you to the relevant audience, introduces organic keywords, boost traffic, increase SEO rankings, and send quality leads to a website.
DocPatient as an SEO Agency
Many healthcare organizations do not realize how important SEO is to their business. They may be contented with just having a website with no organic keywords and traffic at all. “Having a website that doesn’t have any SEO is like having a car that doesn’t run. A lot of dental practices and doctors care facilities have outdated websites that aren't just useful anymore.”, says Michael Morales COO of DocPatient. SEO improves the quality and quantity of a website’s traffic by increasing visibility to users of a web search engine. SEO improvements reflect unpaid results and exclude direct traffic and the purchase of paid placement. With a wide range of options like Bing, Yahoo, Youtube, Amazon, and Yandex, Google continues to grow and be the number one search engine with its PageRank technique that sorts search results. Google also incorporates many of its other services, such as Google Maps and Google Local, to provide more relevant search results (Google, 2020).
DocPatient offers different SEO strategies such as organic keyword content creation, blogging, guest posting and link building. They ensure your website is easily accessible by search engines. Website performance, security, and the presence of required SEO meta tags are top search engines pre-requisites. One key thing to understand is how Google and other search engines' algorithm works. A lot has changed in the SEO world. Tons of comma-separated keywords, non-relevant high-volume keywords on your pages, backlinks from spamming websites can harm your website's reputation more than it does good. If your SEO is properly done, expect an increase your website's online presence, reputation, and visibility in the top 10 search results of Google.
The reality of the situation is that most consumer decisions are influenced by what they see and the impressions made by the presentations business put out. DocPatient is a catapult to business visibility and the web services offered by the company will ensure professional and eye-catching content for subscribing companies. Web irrelevance can be a business killer and should not be tolerated by any business with a consumer target. For more information on DocPatient send inquiries to info@docpatient.com. The team is standing by to assist in optimizing client website
Michael Morales, MHA/ED
COO of DocPatient
+1 562-350-4719
