Bright Apps LLC Signs Second CRADA Agreement with United States Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Apps LLC is proud to announce the renewal of the 2019 Limited Purpose Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to conduct research, testing, and evaluation related to naval applications of quantum entropy and Artificial Intelligence.

“Bright Apps is excited to continue to be part of this research to help push Quantum Technologies and Artificial Intelligence capabilities forward with the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the United States.” – Greg McGregor, CEO Bright Apps LLC

About Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

A landmark naval research facility in San Diego for 80 years, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) is comprised of more than 5,000 scientists, researchers, and engineers, and is a member of an exclusive team of research labs that make up the Department of Defense’s brain trust.

NIWC Pacific's mission: To conduct research, development, engineering, and support of integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber, and space systems across all warfighting domains, and to rapidly prototype, conduct test and evaluation, and provide acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering support. https://www.public.navy.mil/navwar/NIWC-Pacific/Pages/default.aspx

About Bright Apps LLC

Bright Apps LLC specializes in Quantum Technology Solutions, AI, Blockchain and custom development, end-to-end software solutions. With decades of experience in creating innovative technology. With a group of highly skilled engineers we can work in any discipline you can imagine as well as providing graphic, IT consulting and biz-dev services. Experts in AWS; Azure; Google Cloud Platform; AI, Blockchain and Quantum Entropy Security Solutions.

For more information, visit Bright Apps LLC www.brightappsllc.com

