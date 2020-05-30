San Diego Area COVID-19 Charity Support: The Hawaii Fudge Company Providing All Profit to Charities
The Hawaii Fudge Company Logo
Father’s Day will benefit San Diego Area charities this year when people order at The Hawaii Fudge Company
In a world where we are all literally on an island and so interdependent, I felt that we needed to stand up and provide meaningful support to our communities.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Father’s Day will benefit San Diego Area charities this year when people order at The Hawaii Fudge Company from a special link for gifts which include free shipping anywhere in the USA. The San Diego donation will be all the profits of all orders from the link https://www.hawaiifudge.com/discount/SanDiegoSupport19 -- Greeting card with personal notes is included and all the profit goes to San Diego area needy charities.
— Steven Bick, President of The Hawai’i Fudge Company, Carlsbad
We invite any charity with true non-profit status to reach out to us immediately for consideration of this program. San Diego area charities will gain the benefit of all the profits of any orders coming from their special links. Said company VP Jonathan Todd, "If you have an email list and a Constant Contact or similar mailing program, and a Facebook or Instagram site, we have everything made and ready for you to earn possibly thousands of dollars your first week. Post, mail, and that’s it! Your donors will buy Father’s Day gifts, get free shipping and you’ll get all the profits. The “catch” is that we will only allow these campaigns for 60 days and only for five charities in the San Diego area at this time.” The five charities each get their own link accounting for their profits, and all selected will share the proceeds of the sales at the general San Diego support link: https://www.hawaiifudge.com/discount/SanDiegoSupport19
The Hawai’i Fudge Company has sent out the first profit checks to Hawai’i charities who need money now more than ever. 100% of the profits went to the charities who each sent a unique code to their mailing lists. $11,000 in total contributions were raised in the first two weeks. Based on the success seen initially, The Hawai’i Fudge Company is opening up the program, which provides all profits to the participating charities, to five more worthy groups in our headquarters city of San Diego, California. Interested charities should apply by email to Jonathan@HawaiiFudge.com stating their charity name, charity purpose, contact person and contact phone and email. The company expects even greater sales and therefore donations to San Diego area charities who offer this to their supporters for Father’s Day. During this time shipping is free to all sending gifts to anywhere in the USA.
“We are so thrilled to be able to give to our community during these passionately challenging times,” said Jonathan Todd. “Most amazing is the support of our community for our charities. It’s hard for a charity to ask for money directly right now. COVID-19 has so many people out of work or making less than they used to. Instead of a direct ask, we offer charities a unique link that they email to their supporter list and post on their Facebook or social media sites. Supporters are informed that shopping through the link provides all the profits of these orders to their charity. People are getting a little taste of Hawai’i and some decadence during stressful times, knowing that the profits go to support what they care about.”
Positive Charity Impact
Commenting about her first check for over $1,000, including donations from the San Diego area form visitors who are on their email list, Luana Whitford-Mitchell, Executive Director, Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater, said, “The response from our Maui OnStage ohana (family) during this extremely tough time has been FANTASTIC! In a little over 2 weeks, we raised over $1,000! I was blown away! The Hawaii Fudge Company has been incredibly easy to work with. They provided everything we needed to promote this fundraiser. All we had to do was copy and paste the information into our email blasts and social media and the fudge basically sold itself. So easy! Mahalo to the Hawaii Fudge Company from the bottom of our hearts!” People interested in supporting Maui Onstage can order at their link to give all the profit from their order to Maui Onstage at: https://www.hawaiifudge.com/discount/MAUIONSTAGE19
“With the passing this month of Hawai’i music legend Willie K, who touched so many California lives, there has been an outpouring of support from all over the country,” said Todd. “We began this program to support Willie K’s family knowing he was in stage 4 and terminal. Watching people give back to the family is heart-warming. His family deserves all the support possible as a tribute to what Willie K contributed to Maui and to our lives.” The link for The Hawaii Fudge Company support of the Willie K Cancer Fund is https://www.hawaiifudge.com/discount/WILLIEK19
"In a world where we are all literally on an island and so interdependent, I felt that we needed to stand up and provide meaningful support to our communities," said Steven Bick, President of The Hawai’i Fudge Company, and based in Carlsbad. “We have always given product and in-kind donations, and we still are. We have delivered our fudge as a pick-me-up and thank you to the Police, first responders, and health care workers in the past 45 days. But this program lets us give our profits to worthy charities at the time most needed. While our production is on Maui, our administration is here in Carlsbad. I am very pleased to be able to help the greater San Diego community with this gift.”
