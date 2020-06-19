Keanu Reeves Celebrity-Meet & ‘Waffle Smash’ Mobile-Phone Game ‘McLaren Driving Vacation’ Cancer Fundraiser
Keanu Reeves up for Auction to help Kids with Cancer
This McLaren 600LT, awash with the Waffle Smash: Chicken and Waffles iPhone and Android game Logo and Colors, is being auctioned for a track test-drive vacation to benefit kids with cancer
Matrix meets McLaren: Camp Rainbow Gold Auction Benefiting Teens with Cancer Goes National with Online Bidding to Support Summer Camp for Teens with Cancer
A chance to drive both of the signature race cars featuring ‘Waffle Smash: Chicken and Waffle’ mobile phone game available on iPhone and Android stores”BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camp Rainbow Gold provides emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families. To support the camp, an online auction of over 50 items is in progress and the items available are generating vigorous virtual bidding.
Two items top the $10,000 value category: One is a one-on-one meeting with Keanu Reeves of ‘The Matrix’ fame, donated by Mr. Reeves. The other is a chance to drive both of the signature race cars featuring ‘Waffle Smash: Chicken and Waffle’ mobile phone game available on iPhone and Android stores; the McLaren 600LT and BMW M5. That package includes roundtrip airfare for two to Scottsdale, Arizona, an Apex Motor Club racetrack experience, and a stay at the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa, all donated by mobile phone platform game creator Wamba Technologies.
This year the 2020 Camp Rainbow Gold summer camp programs including Family Camp, Sibling Camp, and Youth and Teen Oncology Camp will be provided to campers and families via virtual events and activities.
Positive Impact for Kids with Cancer
A spokesperson from Camp Rainbow Gold said, “Our programs are going look different, but Camp Rainbow Gold is not closing, canceling or changing our mission. This year is an opportunity to reach even more vulnerable children and families across the state who have been unable to attend an in-person event. We are connecting our campers in new and innovative ways. We are a place to let go of worries, to relax and to spend time with people just like you. Camp is a therapeutic retreat, safe for children diagnosed with cancer, and their families, to experience the healing powers of Idaho’s great outdoors. We hope you’ll join us.”
All Summer Camps will be held between July 12-24. The Fall Family Camp is from October 22-25
People interested in bidding on Keanu Reeves can visit: https://crgauction2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package/13070180
People interested in bidding on the ‘Waffle Smash’ Race Car Package can visit: https://crgauction2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package/13081006
