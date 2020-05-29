COVID-19 Charity Support: The Hawai’i Fudge Company Providing All Profit from Approved Campaigns to Local Charities
Pre-Father’s Day Test Generates $11,000.00 Raised for Charities Including Maui Onstage, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Aloha Shriners and Willie K Cancer FundWAILUKU, HI, USA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hawai’i Fudge Company has sent out the first profit checks to Hawai’i charities who need money now more than ever. 100% of the profits go to the charities who send a unique code to their mailing lists. $11,000 in total contributions were raised in the first two weeks. Based on the success seen initially,
The Hawai’i Fudge Company is opening up the program, which provides all profits to the participating charities, to five more worthy groups in Hawai’i. Interested charities should apply by email to Jonathan@HawaiiFudge.com stating their charity name, charity purpose, contact person, and contact phone and email.
The company expects even greater sales and therefore larger donations to charities who offer this to their supporters for Father’s Day. During this time shipping is free to all sending gifts to Hawai’i and anywhere in the USA. “We are so thrilled to be able to give to our community during these passionately challenging times,” said Jonathan Todd, Senior Vice President at The Hawaii Fudge Company. “Most amazing is the support of our community and the mainland for our charities. It’s hard for a charity to ask for money directly right now. COVID-19 has so many people out of work or making less than they used to. Instead of a direct ask, we offer charities a unique link that they email to their supporter list and post on their Facebook or social media sites. Supporters are informed that shopping through the link provides all the profits of these orders to their charity. People are getting a little taste of Hawai’i and some decadence during stressful times, knowing that the profits go to support what they care about.”
Positive Charity Impact:
Commenting about her first check for over $1,000, Luana Whitford-Mitchell, Executive Director, Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater, said,
“The response from our Maui OnStage ohana during this extremely tough time has been FANTASTIC! In a little over 2 weeks, we raised over $1,000! I was blown away! The Hawaii Fudge Company has been incredibly easy to work with. They provided everything we needed to promote this fundraiser. All we had to do was copy and paste the information into our email blasts and social media and the fudge basically sold itself. So easy! Mahalo to the Hawaii Fudge Company from the bottom of our hearts!”
“With the passing of Maui legend Willie K, there has been an outpouring of support from all over Hawai’i,” said Todd. “We began this program to support Willie K’s family knowing he was in stage 4 and terminal. Watching people give back to the family is heart-warming. His family deserves all the support possible as a tribute to what Willie K contributed to Maui and to our lives.” The link for The Hawaii Fudge Company support of the Willie K Cancer Fund is https://www.hawaiifudge.com/discount/WILLIEK19
Said Todd, “For the first time in our company’s history we are asking people not to come to our site to support a local business, but rather to go to special links to support charities that mean something bigger than us. The letters of thanks and the calls with these charities is simply priceless to those of us who benefitted from this community for years. It just feels good to be giving money to the community right now.”
