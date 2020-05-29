Lonseal Flooring’s Topseal Scores High on Wear Layer Testing
The results of our internal testing show why Topseal continues to perform well in use, and will continue to provide our customers with a durable flooring option.”CARSON, CA, USA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wear layer is the top surface of resilient flooring that provides durability, as well as stain and scratch resistance. In other words, the wear layer is your sheet vinyl flooring’s bodyguard. It helps your floor last longer.
— Lace Greene-Cordts, Marketing Manager
Topseal is a factory-applied urethane finish that creates a “no-wax” floor finish. It is applied as a surface coating measuring 30-microns, three times thicker than most PUR finishes. Since it is factory-applied, there is no need to apply any additional finish after installation, and no need to re-apply any finish for the life of the floor. As a urethane finish, you are also getting the best possible type of floor finish, with much better protection than standard acrylic finishes are capable of providing.
Internal testing of Topseal was performed against 5 high-profile competitors’ products with similar specialized finishes. Evaluations included thickness measurements, scratch resistance, and wear resistance.
While the other top layers performed well, Topseal produced above-average results on all testing across the board. On average, Topseal is one of the thickest finishes available. Topseal also landed the highest score in scratch-resistant, sharing the spot with only 2 other competitors. It also showed the least amount of wear over the competitors with the same top coat thickness.
Floor finishes are applied to the wear layer of resilient flooring and help provide additional protection. Floor finishes have the ability to further improve a wear layer’s stain and scratch resistance, and in some cases improve slip resistance. So your floor’s bodyguard now has some body armor.
Topseal was introduced in 2010 and created to provide our customers with a more eco-friendly floor finish option. Topseal seal is UV-cured, which means faster curing time, reduced use of solvents, and lower VOC emissions during manufacturing. Additionally, its easier maintenance can result in less water usage and waste for the life of the floor. Topseal is only available in Lonseal flooring product lines.
About Lonseal. Celebrating over 48 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal® is known as the “Little Giant” in the resilient sheet vinyl flooring industry. Lonseal offers a unique selection of resilient exterior and interior sheet vinyl flooring in embossed and smooth surfaces. They provide designs that best fits commercial spaces ranging from industrial to healthcare. Lonseal services a range of commercial applications including healthcare, educational, fitness, corporate, exhibits, entertainment stage studios, as well as transportation industries such as EMS, aviation and marine. Lonseal’s products are specified through architects and designers nationwide. For more information, visit LONSEAL.COM or call 310.830.7111.
Lace Greene-Cordts
Lonseal, Inc.
+1 310-830-7111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn