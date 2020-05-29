The Charleston South Carolina Police Department Enlists the Help of The Submarine Way To Drive Cultural Change
The City of Charleston's deepening commitment to more effective community equity and relations has led to this partnership with The Submarine Way.
The most practical, relevant training I have ever been part of. The Submarine Way learns the culture, trains to it, and then provides powerful reinforcement to drive lasting change.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is not about training it is about driving behavioral change that changes culture.
— Allen Heidler - Chief of Police , Florence SC
The Submarine Way (TSW) was enlisted last month by the Charleston Police Department (CPD) to conduct a year-long leadership training program. We will begin our work immediately and are excited by the vision of a more community-centric, inclusive culture within the department. The Submarine Way will use tools like their bestselling book, Diversity and Inclusion, The Submarine Way, and UP PERISCOPE, Putting Traditional Leadership in the Crosshairs. This leadership development program focuses on building inclusive leaders that partner with their communities. All areas and levels of the police department will be included in this initiative. Additionally, internal trainers and masterminds will be created within the department to develop ownership and cascading of this powerful project with the assistance of The Submarine Way’s resources and expertise. The Submarine Way has conducted programs for other law enforcement including the Raleigh Police Department and the Florence South Carolina Police Department.
Law Enforcement has difficult jobs, protecting the community and themselves while building relationships with the community. The Submarine Way (TSW) teaches law enforcement to identify the strengths of each individual and the community and leverage these strengths for a better relationship. Charleston Police Department will be taught and experience, the patent published System of inclusion through workshops, case studies, online learning, and continuous reinforcement. Given our past successes with other cities, communities and police departments, this intense year-long journey, will further improve the culture of the Charleston Police Department to a level that it will become a model for others to emulate.
In order to drive lasting behavioral change and therefore lasting cultural change, you must have the following components. We call this the C.O.R.E. process of producing exceptional results:
C ommitment - From senior leadership and key players within the department and the city. The City of Charleston and the CPD are ALL IN
O n Target Training - It must be applicable, realistic, relevant, and immediately actionable. It also must be immersive and interactive. CHECK
R einforcement - 90% of what is learned is forgotten within 30 days without reinforcement, it is called learning decay. The CPD and TSW have partnered to bring the significant reinforcement resources TSW has to be utilized in combination with internal masterminds and facilitators trained by (TSW) to keep training, keep reinforcing and creating true ownership of this crucial program
WHEN ALL OF THESE ARE ACCOMPLISHED THEN YOU GET
E xceptional RESULTS
email us here
