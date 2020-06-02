Computer Aided Engineering Firms EnginSoft USA and MotionPort Announce Merger
Combined company will provide CAE software and services for Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and Multibody Dynamics (MBD)
EnginSoft USA, now combined with MotionPort, will focus on research and providing FEA, Multibody Dynamics and CFD solutions to our commercial and government customers such as NASA and the US Army”MCKINNEY, TX, USA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnginSoft USA and MotionPort, both leading providers of Computer Aided Engineering solutions, today announce the merger of the two companies, creating a nationwide CAE services and software provider.
"We celebrate a new milestone today as we join the EnginSoft family and merge with our highly-regarded peer, EnginSoft USA," said Brant Ross, owner of MotionPort, "Combined under the EnginSoft umbrella, we will draw on our decades of experience to push the boundaries of Multibody Dynamics and CFD technology innovation and remain focused on delivering outstanding technology, capabilities and service."
"We are thrilled to join forces with MotionPort," said Chris Wilkes, CEO of EnginSoft USA. "MotionPort has been on the leading edge of Multibody Dynamics and CFD research and application as seen by an extensive list of customers, commercial consulting engagements, and multiple government-funded research projects with NASA and the US Army. As a combined company, we expect to increase both the commercial and research parts of the business."
“I have worked with Dr. Ross and his colleagues at MotionPort and the team at EnginSoft for many years” says Michael Jang, President of FunctionBay. “It is a great pleasure to see this combination of talent and resources that will add capacity and focus to the market. This merger has our full support.”
“The Prometech team is excited about this merger” states Tsuyoshi Sumiya, COO of Prometech Software, Inc. , “We have been working closely with EnginSoft for several years and are confident that the addition of MotionPort will provide greater resources for our Particleworks and Granuleworks customers.”
About EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. EnginSoft is the leading technology transfer company in the field of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE). We leverage CAE tools to help customers solve complex product development problems by combining technology transfer with CFD Consulting, FEA Consulting, training and research.
We work across a broad range of industries that includes automotive, energy, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, civil and structural engineering, metals, machining and manufacturing, consumer goods and appliances, healthcare and biomechanics, helping customers to leverage existing legacy and emerging simulation technologies.
We have more than 250 graduates in engineering, mathematics, and physics with proven experience in mechanical and structural engineering, metallurgy, computational fluid dynamics, high & low-frequency electromagnetism, multi-physics, multibody dynamics, acoustics, tolerance management, and additive manufacturing.
About FunctionBay
FunctionBay, Inc. is a developer of RecurDyn – a Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) simulation software for the simulation of both flexible and rigid body dynamics. We are the world leaders in the development of simulation technology. Our customers (including more than 500 corporate clients) cover a wide range of engineering disciplines, including automotive, shipbuilding, railway, office equipment, robots, heavy industry, and military vehicles and equipment.
About Prometech
Prometech Software was founded by experienced professionals and researchers at the University of Tokyo in 2004 and is the author of Particleworks and Granuleworks software.
With the company's unique technology based on the Moving Particle Simulation(MPS) and Multi-GPU acceleration, Prometech provides simulation software and solutions to support Engineering industries including chemical, rubber, steel, process manufacturing.
