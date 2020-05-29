Former Jackson County Clerk Pleads Guilty to Theft of State and County Funds

GAINESBORO - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to former Jackson County Clerk, Amanda Stafford, pleading guilty Thursday to two counts of theft related to fraudulent motor vehicle registrations.

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Tom Thompson, Jr.’s office and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, whose office issued a press release earlier today.

“Citizens of Jackson County trust that the tax money they pay to their county clerk’s office will be accounted for and used for the county’s benefit,” Special Investigations Director Tommy Sneed said. “Citizens should be assured that any breach of this public trust will be fully investigated and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Judge Brody Kane accepted Stafford’s guilty plea and sentenced her to two years’ probation. Judge Kane ordered Stafford to pay $10,768.20 in restitution to the state. Stafford resigned her position as Jackson County clerk earlier this month.

Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

