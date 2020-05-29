Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B401921

TROOPER: Katrina Ducharme

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 29th, 2020 at 0051 hours

LOCATION: N Campbell Rd @ Barrett Hill Rd, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Betty Philburt

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 29th, 2020, at approximately 0051 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a motor vehicle complaint at the intersection of N Campbell Road and Barrett Hill Road.

While investigating the complaint, Philburt showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. She was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing Philburt was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 15 June, 2020 at 1000