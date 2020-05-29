Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B401921
TROOPER: Katrina Ducharme
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 29th, 2020 at 0051 hours
LOCATION: N Campbell Rd @ Barrett Hill Rd, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Betty Philburt
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 29th, 2020, at approximately 0051 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a motor vehicle complaint at the intersection of N Campbell Road and Barrett Hill Road.
While investigating the complaint, Philburt showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. She was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing Philburt was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 15 June, 2020 at 1000