Level 11 Merges with Launch Consulting

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TA Group Holdings (TAG) is excited to announce the merger of Launch Consulting and Level 11. Launch and Level 11 share a vision for human-centered end-to-end digital transformation – and they deliver it with complementary expertise.Level 11 pioneers world-class Experience Design Engineering™ (XDE™) that harnesses the possibilities of technology to create innovative experiences. Rooted in data, Launch deploys industry-recognized data solutions and business intelligence. Together, the two companies enable human experiences with edge/IoT devices, then optimize insights from those interactions so clients can monetize their data and create value faster.This merger has enabled the two companies to rapidly develop turnkey solutions to help businesses bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic – including health & safety planning, secure & private contact tracing, employee training, and virtual offerings to transform the workplace, shopping, sports, entertainment and leisure activities. Learn more : bit.ly/2WTU3cF-Launch is a Bellevue-based technology consultancy with a mission to help disrupters navigate digital transformation through the lenses of people, data, and technology.-Level 11 is a preeminent design & engineering company in Seattle, focuses on IoT-connected ecosystems and intelligent spaces to deliver iconic experiences for customers of the most innovative brands on earth.Level 11 is best known for creating the xConnect platform that powers the Walt Disney World Parks & Resorts MagicBand wearable device and sensor ecosystem, and many of the Carnival Corporation - Ocean Medallion technologies which enable next level personalized experiences.Their unique Experience Design Engineering (XDE) philosophy delivers innovative “apex experiences” and IoT connected products such as Philips Lumify™ mobile ultrasound. Level 11 is a perennial winner of best workplaces awards and has made the Inc. 5000 list multiple times.Launch has a reputation for guiding global companies at the crossroads of transformation to understand the complex landscape and find the right path forward. From cloud architecture and custom application development to award-winning workforce enablement and change management, Launch helps you navigate change. Clients include many of the Fortune 500 ranging from Automotive and Indycar to Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Tech and Telecommunications.“We at Level 11 are excited to go 1 Louder with Launch,” said Mark Hadland, CEO of Level 11. “The similarities in culture, values, and capabilities made this merger a no-brainer. We've had close ties to the Launch leadership for many years and have been impressed with their growth into one of the leading regional consulting firms. Combined with Level 11's capabilities in digital transformation and experience design engineering, we are now poised to become a force multiplier helping companies transform their business with world-class offerings in digital, data & analytics, cloud computing, customer experience, and digital commerce.”I have known Mark and Level 11's work for over a decade,” said Heinrich Montana, CEO of Launch. “We both have entrepreneurial, tenacious, problem-solving teams, and it’s clear that we Level Up our ability to deliver when we work together. We are excited to learn from an organization that has provided amazing vision, strategy, and execution in creating transformative technology experiences for their customers.”TA Group Holdings (TAG), the parent company, orchestrated the merger, which TAG Chairman John Sercu sees as highly complementary for both companies: “We invest in leaders first and foremost, and help them scale their businesses” he said. “Level 11 has a great business model, world class clients, and world class XDE. This fits well with Launch’s human-centered, data-based approach and the pairing creates more value for their respective clients.”Level 11 will continue to operate with the current leadership team, remaining in their Seattle office. Similar to another recent Launch merger with MediaAmp -- a media asset management & collaboration company which operates independently within the Launch family -- this underscores TA Group’s unique portfolio approach of providing infrastructure, shared services, and strategic partnerships so leaders can focus on growing their businesses.Launch + Level 11 are ready to help you with your bounce-back strategy. Let’s turn up the volume!Visit us at bit.ly/2WTU3cF or reach us at navigators@launchcg.com.Launch is a veteran-owned technology solutions firm that helps innovative clients navigate digital transformation by focusing on people, data, and technology. launchconsulting.comLevel 11 is a preeminent Experience Design Engineering ™ (XDE™) company based in Seattle, with a sole purpose to deliver iconic experiences for customers of the most innovative brands on earth. level11.comAbout TA Group HoldingsTA Group is a veteran-owned company that partners with emerging business leaders and provides mentorship, shared operations and scalable process to them in order to grow them to the next level of success and profitability. tagroupholdings.com

