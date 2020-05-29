Rutland Barracks/Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B401473

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On May 28, 2020, at approximately 2134 hours

STREET: VT RT 103

TOWN: Wallingford, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mac’s Market near intersection with VT RT 140

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kristian Mayer

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: SR2

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage to the Passenger side bumper area, undercarriage, and all 4 tires.

INJURIES: None reported.

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 28, 2020, at approximately 2134 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a one-vehicle crash near 347 VT RT 103 in the Town of Wallingford

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Mayer) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on VT RT 103. Operator #1 fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle striking a guardrail and causing totaling damage to Vehicle #1.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Boondock Motors.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending