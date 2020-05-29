Rutland Barracks/Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B401473
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On May 28, 2020, at approximately 2134 hours
STREET: VT RT 103
TOWN: Wallingford, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mac’s Market near intersection with VT RT 140
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kristian Mayer
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: SR2
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage to the Passenger side bumper area, undercarriage, and all 4 tires.
INJURIES: None reported.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 28, 2020, at approximately 2134 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a one-vehicle crash near 347 VT RT 103 in the Town of Wallingford
Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Mayer) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on VT RT 103. Operator #1 fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle striking a guardrail and causing totaling damage to Vehicle #1.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Boondock Motors.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending