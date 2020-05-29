Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,895 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B401473              

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On May 28, 2020, at approximately 2134 hours

STREET: VT RT 103

TOWN: Wallingford, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mac’s Market near intersection with VT RT 140

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kristian Mayer

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: SR2

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage to the Passenger side bumper area, undercarriage, and all 4 tires.

INJURIES: None reported.

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 28, 2020, at approximately 2134 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a one-vehicle crash near 347 VT RT 103 in the Town of Wallingford

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Mayer) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on VT RT 103. Operator #1 fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle striking a guardrail and causing totaling damage to Vehicle #1.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Boondock Motors.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/Single Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.