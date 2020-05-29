Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/DUI/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI/DLS/Child Endangerment/Unlawful Mishchief

 

CASE#: 20B201660                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alex Comtois

STATION: Royalton Barracks                                       

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05/28/2020 1934 hours

STREET: Bicknell Hill Road

TOWN: Tunbridge

 

OPERATOR: Emma-Jayne Farina

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Strafford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda  

VEHICLE MODEL: Ridgeline

 

SUMMARY:

Troopers responded to a crash on Bicknell Hill Road in the town of Tunbridge, VT. Upon arrival Troopers suspected the operator, Emma Farina, to be under the influence of alcohol and was driving with her two children in the vehicle. She was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for processing. Farina was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 07/15/2020 at 0800 Hours to answer to the charges of DUI, DLS, Child Endangerment, and Unlawful Mischief.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2020 0800 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Vermont State Police - Royalton

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

 

Phone (802)234-9933

Fax (802)234-6520

 

