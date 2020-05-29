Royalton Barracks/DUI/Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI/DLS/Child Endangerment/Unlawful Mishchief
CASE#: 20B201660
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alex Comtois
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/28/2020 1934 hours
STREET: Bicknell Hill Road
TOWN: Tunbridge
OPERATOR: Emma-Jayne Farina
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Strafford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Ridgeline
SUMMARY:
Troopers responded to a crash on Bicknell Hill Road in the town of Tunbridge, VT. Upon arrival Troopers suspected the operator, Emma Farina, to be under the influence of alcohol and was driving with her two children in the vehicle. She was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for processing. Farina was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 07/15/2020 at 0800 Hours to answer to the charges of DUI, DLS, Child Endangerment, and Unlawful Mischief.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2020 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
