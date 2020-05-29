Tooling Tech Group expands in Washington, Missouri

Tooling Tech Group (TTG), the second largest tooling provider in the United States, has announced an investment of $4.5 million to expand their Washington operations by 21,000 square ft. The business currently operates out of 114,000 sq. ft. at 2 locations, Town & Country Industrial Park and 431 W-W Industrial Park where the expansion is underway.

“This investment will provide much needed space for our growing business, while expanding our capabilities in tooling for high tonnage presses,” said Dave Graves, President. The added square footage will house bridge cranes with pony hoists and make room for a machining center with 70,000 lb capacity. “This expansion exemplifies our commitment to operational excellence and providing exceptional service to our current and future customers,” Graves added.

The Washington division specializes in engineer-to-order die cast tooling for the automotive and outdoor products industries, including extensive die repair and laser welding capability. Also known for their Aerospace tooling and precision machining performance, the company has been recognized by Boeing for supplier excellence in the Gold or Silver classification, 9 of the past 10 years. TTG Washington operates 7 days a week with day and night shifts Monday through Friday and a 3 day, 36 hour weekend schedule. They plan to increase their team by 25 people over the next 5 years, with engineers, CNC programmers, precision machinists, and die mechanics.

“Throughout these challenging times, Missouri has remained strong and resilient,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Seeing companies like Tooling Tech Group expand in our state gives us hope and confidence as we move forward on the path to economic recovery.”

TTG is also dedicated to the community, providing job opportunities and supporting local events. They actively promote manufacturing in the area and partner with schools to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue a career in the manufacturing industry.

”The City of Washington is very pleased to learn about Tooling Techs expansion plans. In today’s economic climate it is very reassuring to know that one of our industries is willing to make investments in our community,” Washington Mayor, Sandy Lucy said. “We couldn’t be happier to have them as a partner.”

The Washington facility has been open since 1983, and the company’s wealth of industry experience gives customers the opportunity to have all of their manufacturing needs met within one company, from design to final testing. The ability to conduct every step of the process allows TTG to maintain the highest quality products. By combining expertise, cutting-edge technology and techniques, TTG is able to provide streamlined service to their customers.

”We are thrilled to hear about Tooling Tech’s expansion project,” Sal Maniaci, Washington Community and Economic Development Director said. “Their commitment to growing in Washington and providing valuable jobs has always made them one of the region’s great industry partners. They have been an active and important member of the Washington community for nearly 40 years, and we look forward to their continued success for years to come”