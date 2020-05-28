FW: ST ALBANS BARRACKS // FIRE INVESTIGATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802 878 7111

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2020 at approximately 2:00PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 9 Bailey Road Unit #2 Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

Property Owners/Residents: Andrew and Carolina Chenette

Fairfax, VT

Tenant: Allycia Thibault

Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 27, 2020 at 2:13 PM the Fairfax Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a residential structure (duplex) fire at 9 Bailey Road in the Town of Fairfax, VT. The fire was discovered by Jimmy Reed of Westford, who was traveling along VT Route 104 when he noticed the smoke coming from the duplex. Mr. Reed went to the duplex and alerted the homeowner of the fire.

When the fire department arrived on scene at 2:19 PM they found the front of the house entirely engulfed in flames. Firefighters called for mutual aid from neighboring fire departments and began suppression efforts. The fire had extended from the front of the structure, upward and outward and extended into the attic and roof. Fire fighters were able to contain the fire to the east side unit, which limited the fire spread resulting in only minor smoke and water damage to the rest of the structure. Fire departments from St Albans, Georgia, Milton, and Cambridge assisted Fairfax Fire Department in fighting this fire.

Fairfax Fire Chief Jesse Fleming contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit to aid in determining the origin and cause of this fire event. Investigators arrived on scene and began the scene examination. The examination continued on May 28, 2020 and investigators were able to determine that the fire began on the south east side of the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the VT State Police at 802-524-5993 or the VT Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

Photo courtesy of the Fairfax Fire Department

Detective Sergeant Matthew Hill

Department of Public Safety

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

Vermont State Police, Troop A-West

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office 802-878-7111 ext 2021

Matthew.Hill@vermont.gov