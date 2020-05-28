South Carolina Announces Latest COVID-19 Update (May 28, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 28, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 156 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,788 and those who have died to 470.

The deaths occurred in 4 elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (1), and York (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below. Abbeville (2), Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (3), Charleston (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Darlington (2), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Florence (10), Greenville (20), Greenwood (17), Hampton (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (4), Laurens (3), Lee (2), Lancaster (2), Lexington (8), Marlboro (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (2), Richland (26), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (1), Union (1), York (7)

Testing in South Carolina As of May 27, a total of 187,788 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

More than 85 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide For b-roll of a DHEC testing event held last week, click here. As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 87 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics for May 29 and 30 include:

May 29: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. St. James Health and Wellness, 1189 Tibwin Road, McClellanville, SC 29458, partnership with St. James Health and Wellness

May 29: 10 a.m. - 4p.m. Charleston Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter (by appointment only, see below)

May 29: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. The Technology Center, 3721 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC 29118, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.

May 29: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Branchville Sports Complex, 2645 Classic Rd, Branchville, SC 29432, partnership with Family Health Centers Inc.

May 29: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, SC 29039, partnership with Family Health Centers Inc.

May 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia, SC 29201, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter (by appointment only, see below)

May 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mcleod Operational Health Commerce Park, 3257 General Williams West Dr., Florence, SC 29506, Partnership with Mcleod Health

May 29: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tidelands Health at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, partnership with Tidelands Health

May 29: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Fair-Oak Youth Center (formerly Oakway Intermediate School), 150 School House Rd, Westminster, SC 29693, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center

May 30: 10 a.m. - 4p.m. Charleston Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter (by appointment only, see below)

May 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia, SC 29201, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter (by appointment only, see below)

Additionally, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

*Kroger Health and Harris Teeter partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed yesterday statewide was 5,994 and the percent positive was 2.6%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

Hospital Bed Occupancy As of this morning, 3,112 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,250 are in use, which is a 69.97% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,250 inpatient beds currently used, 397 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

