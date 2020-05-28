Lane closures begin Friday on westbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria (May 28, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. —Motorists traveling westbound on Interstate 94 near Alexandria will encounter lane closures near the Highway 29 interchange starting Friday, May 29. Crews will be working along the center median through Monday, June 1 to complete sloping and guardrail installation from last year’s concrete resurfacing project between Highway 29 to Highway 114. The work wasn’t able to be completed in the fall due to wet conditions.

For more information about last year’s resurfacing project, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/i94eastbound.

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds motorists entering work zones that safety is the responsibility of all:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###