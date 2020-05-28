“Spaghetti Bowl” Ramp Upgrade, Closure Sunday Night in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 15 ramp from 7 p.m., May 31, until 5 a.m., June 1, in downtown Las Vegas. The temporary closure is needed for paving upgrades. Wells Cargo Inc. is the general contractor.

A signed detour will route motorists to exit at Martin Luther King Boulevard and reenter southbound Interstate 15 at Pinto Lane. Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.