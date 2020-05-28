CONCRETE SURFACE REPAIRS ON HIGHWAY 18 BYPASS IN HOT SPRINGS

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Contact: Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, 605-673-9016

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work on Highway 18 Bypass in Hot Springs will begin on Monday, June 8.

The contractor will be repairing the concrete surface of one-half mile of the Highway 18 Bypass in Hot Springs in front of Bomgaars business.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 26, depending on weather.

Motorists are asked to be aware of flaggers, a 12-foot width restriction, suddenly slowing and merging traffic, construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The work zone will have a reduced speed from 55 mph with a step down of 40 mph and finally to 25 mph through the work zone 24 hours per day when temporary traffic control is in place. The 25 mph speed limit through the work zone will be strictly enforced.

There will be detour signs for any over-width vehicles to go around the work zone via Highway 18. Bomgaars business entrance will remain open at all times.

The prime contractor for this Black Hills region wide $1.9 million repair project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -