Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects in the Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Contact: Harry Johnston, 605.367.5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the Sioux Falls area of the state starting Monday, June 1.

The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

Highway 13 - 16 miles, from Highway 34 to Highway 324. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is two days. Highway 32 - seven miles, from I-29 to Flandreau. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is one day. Highway 34 - 16 miles, from I-29 to the Minnesota state line. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is two days. Highway 115 (shoulders) - 12 miles, from Sioux Falls north to 248th Street. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is one day. I-29 (shoulders) - 28 miles, from Sioux Falls to the Ward Exit. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is three days. I-90 (shoulders) - from just east of I-229 to the Minnesota state line. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is one day.

A fog seal will be applied to all routes the day following the completion of the chip seal.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame.

The permanent pavement marking is scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation from Saint Cloud, Minnesota, is the prime contractor on the $2,255,248 project.

For complete road construction information visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

