HIGHWAY 25 GRADE RAISE

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Contact: Bruce Schroeder, 605.626.7885

ROSLYN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work will begin to raise the grade on Highway 25 east of Roslyn on Wednesday, June 3.

The roadway will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday (June 4-5) with drivers needing to take an alternate route. Starting Saturday, June 6, traffic will be guided through the work zone with flaggers.

Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, as well as standing water, construction workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway. The speed limit through the area will be reduced.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -