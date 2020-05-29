World’s Best Portable Grill Extends EQUITY CROWDFUNDING OFFERING
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our offering on the StartEngine platform provides a rare opportunity for non-accredited and accredited investors around the world to own a piece of a growing company that's aiming to become a brand leader for portable outdoor grilling gear” said Todd Zaroban, Go BQ Grills CEO. “As parks are re-opening nationwide, people are venturing far away from crowds– and nothing beats grilling up a delicious hot meal with your family or friends while enjoying the great outdoors.”
There is no grill on the market that matches the GoBQ grill in portability and functionality. The GoBQ folds up like a beach chair, only weighs 9lbs and also cools 7 times faster than metal grills, making it truly practical to travel with.
About GoBQ® Grill
GoBQ Grills produces portable grills made from foldable fireproof fabric. The GoBQ® Grill is compact enough to fit in a backpack and can be stored in a drawer. Weighing in under 10 pounds, it is easy to carry on bike or on foot. We have won multiple awards, including “top new product” status from AmazingRibs.com. There is no grill on the market that matches the GoBQ grill in portability and functionality.
GoBQ® Grills is raising money on: startengine.com/gobq-grills
Learn More At: GoBQ Grills
Todd Zaroban
GoBQ® Grills, Inc.
+1 855-355-4627
World’s Best Portable Grill