Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,633 in the last 365 days.

World’s Best Portable Grill Extends EQUITY CROWDFUNDING OFFERING

GoBQ Grill on a Canoe Trip

CHICAGO , IL, USA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our offering on the StartEngine platform provides a rare opportunity for non-accredited and accredited investors around the world to own a piece of a growing company that's aiming to become a brand leader for portable outdoor grilling gear” said Todd Zaroban, Go BQ Grills CEO. “As parks are re-opening nationwide, people are venturing far away from crowds– and nothing beats grilling up a delicious hot meal with your family or friends while enjoying the great outdoors.”

There is no grill on the market that matches the GoBQ grill in portability and functionality. The GoBQ folds up like a beach chair, only weighs 9lbs and also cools 7 times faster than metal grills, making it truly practical to travel with.

About GoBQ® Grill
GoBQ Grills produces portable grills made from foldable fireproof fabric. The GoBQ® Grill is compact enough to fit in a backpack and can be stored in a drawer. Weighing in under 10 pounds, it is easy to carry on bike or on foot. We have won multiple awards, including “top new product” status from AmazingRibs.com. There is no grill on the market that matches the GoBQ grill in portability and functionality.

GoBQ® Grills is raising money on: startengine.com/gobq-grills

Learn More At: GoBQ Grills

Todd Zaroban
GoBQ® Grills, Inc.
+1 855-355-4627
email us here

World’s Best Portable Grill

You just read:

World’s Best Portable Grill Extends EQUITY CROWDFUNDING OFFERING

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.