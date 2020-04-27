Neurotez, Inc. Developing Therapy to Treat Alzheimer’s Disease Allowing Loved Ones to Live at Home Longer.

Loved Ones are “Stuck and Isolated” in Nursing Homes due to COVID-19…just at a time of their life when they need visitors the most.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurotez, Inc., a private corporation whose primary goal is to develop a Leptin product as a novel hormone replacement therapy for Alzheimer's disease to improve at home health care.COVID-19 has exposed serious health risks to nursing home residents with underlying chronic medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s and Dementia.Neurotez is focused on the development of MemtinTM, a patented Leptin hormone replacement therapy for slowing the cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.CDC reports 8 out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults 65 years old and older. Given their congregate nature and residents served (e.g., older adults often with underlying chronic medical conditions), nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19.“Memtin has shown to slow the cognitive decline of Alzheimer’s, allowing loved ones to live at home longer. That is why Neurotez is raising capital through a crowdfunding campaign to begin clinical studies to test our initial findings,” said Dr. Nik Tezapsidis, CEO and Found of Neurotez.“Our Initial studies showed that, using a Leptin Therapy, particularly in at-risk individuals who are Leptin-deficient, could provide a treatment and prevention strategy for Alzheimer’s disease and improve at home health care.” said Dr. Wes Ashford, Clinical Professor (affiliated) at Stanford University and acting CMO at Neurotez.Purchasing Shares In Neurotez, Inc.Visit Neurotez Crowdfunding Campaign, Deadline May 15th 2020: https://netcapital.com/companies/neurotez About Neurotez, Inc.Neurotez Inc., founded in 2005, is a privately held Delaware corporation operating from New Jersey, formed to develop a Leptin product as a hormone replacement therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, and as a preventative remedy to those at risk. To find out more, please visit www.Neurotez.com

