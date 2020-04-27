There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,727 in the last 365 days.

GoBQ Grills Wins CNETs Best Portable Charcoal Grill for 2020

— David Watsky
CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoBQ® Grill is the world's first and only, super easy setup and take down portable grill made from a lightweight fire and heat resistant fabric, that only weighs 9lbs and cools 7X faster than metal grills!

“Wow! We are thrilled to be chosen as THE Best Portable Charcoal Grill for 2020,” said Todd Zaroban, GoBQ Grills co- founder and CEO. “It’s really an awesome honor!”


CNET Editor and Chowhound Contributor, David Watsky, said “GoBQ® folds out and up in about 20 seconds and then wraps up again after you're done, securing all the nasty cooked charcoal. It's only nine pounds, and with the fitted carrying case, can be slung right over your shoulder and taken out for grilling on the go. It is probably the most portable of all the grills we tested and is perfect for campers or hikers on the move.” David Watsky said, “If you want charcoal grilling in a truly portable package, this Is the best grill to buy.”


About GoBQ® Grill
GoBQ® Grills produces portable grills made from foldable fireproof fabric. The GoBQ® Grill is compact enough to fit in a backpack and can be stored in a drawer. Weighing in under 10 pounds, it is easy to carry on bike or on foot. We have won multiple awards, including a silver medal rating and “top new product” status from AmazingRibs.com. There is no grill on the market that matches the GoBQ grill in portability and functionality. The GoBQ® Grill also cools 7 times faster than metal grills, making it truly practical to travel with.

