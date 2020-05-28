I-70 Bridges Project Update: Route 40 Single Lane Closures to Continue Until June 12

Page Content

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com

​Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation advises that the single lane closures on Route 40, beneath the Elm Grove Bridge near Exit 4, that started May 27, will continue until Friday, June 12.