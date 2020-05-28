Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (May 28 - June 3, 2020)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Construction of a truck climbing lane EB near MM 339, including grading, drainage, and paving: Construction signs, guardrail (westbound), and portable barrier rail (eastbound) have been installed on I-40. The contractor has placed base stone and will be paving the new truck lane behind portable barrier rail. Work has also begun on the exit ramp at MM 340. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction personnel in the work zone along with equipment that will be entering/exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Bradley/CNS298]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (LM 18) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (LM 24.6): The contractor will be cold planing (milling) I-40 from the Peavine Road exit (MM 322) to the Crab Orchard exit (MM 329). The eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane with night time lane closures. Resurfacing activities will follow the cold planing. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNT364]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Utility Work on SR-1 (WEST AVE.) in both directions from LM 14.17 to LM 14.63: Mobile lane closures will occur in both directions between Stanley Street and just beyond Park Street as crews transition the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 06/03/20.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 26.6: Construction signs, portable barrier rail, and temporary traffic signals have been installed. SR-1 (US-70) will be reduced to one lane between Godsey Road and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/Bradley/CNT234]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for shifts in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Base stone, paving, storm drain installation, and utility relocation are in progress. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as these construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) Resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70) (LM 16.5) to SR-28 (US-127) (LM 16.8), and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Elmore Road (LM 15) to Huddle Road (LM 17.9), including bridge deck repair: As part of a resurfacing project, TDOT contract crews will be making bridge deck repairs on U.S. 127 over I-40 in Crossville, Cumberland County. Beginning at 8:00 p.m. CDT on Friday evening, June 29, 2020 and continuing until 6:00 a.m. CDT on Monday morning, June 1, 2020, the contractor will make bridge deck repairs to the U.S. 127 bridge over I-40 at Exit 317 in Crossville. In addition to temporary lane closures on the bridge, temporary lane closures will be required on I-40 in both directions beneath the bridge (one lane in each direction will remain open to traffic). On Monday morning at 6:00 a.m. CDT, all lanes will be reopened and traffic flow will be returned to normal on I-40 and on U.S. 127. This work is weather permitting. The contractor will be retrofitting sidewalk curb ramps at the intersection of Elmore Road and Livingston Road and at the intersection of Elmore Road and SR-28 (US-127). In addition, the contractor will be milling the Little Obed River Bridges at LM 15.96 to accommodate bridge repairs at that location. Temporary night time lane closures will be required for these activities. The contractor will conduct these lane closures with traffic control devices and/or flagging as necessary. Motorists should be alert as conditions are subject to change each night. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU144]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County (LM 24.5) line to East Bryant St (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. A portion of County House Road will be closed to allow the contractor to complete work in that area. Motorists should follow posted signs for the County House Road detour until work is complete. Estimated project completion date is May 2022.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/McMinnville/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-52 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-296 (LM 17.6) to the Morgan County line (LM 27.9), including bridge deck and expansion joint repair; SR-296 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-28 (US-127) (LM 0) to SR-52 (LM 3); and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing (microsurfacing) from south of Airport Road (LM 13.3) to near the Old US-127S ramp (LM 16.9): The contractor will continue paving operations on SR-52 from LM 17.6 to 27.9 and on SR-296 from LM 0 to LM 3. During this work, the contractor will use a mobile operation and will have the roadway reduced to one lane. Flaggers will be used along with a pace vehicle to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit signs through the work zone. The contractor is scheduled to begin paving on SR 28 from LM 13.3 to 16.9 on 06/01/20. The contractor will shut down one lane in each direction and traffic will run on one open lane in each direction. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[American Pavements, Inc./Moore/CNU031]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until the project completion scheduled for 09/30/20. The Fentress County portion of SR-85 remains open to through traffic. A detour route remains in place for Overton SR-85 and motorists are encouraged to continue using the detour route until the road is opened. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Smith County line (LM 0) to SR-56 (LM 15.3) and SR-262 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Macon County line (LM 0) to the Cumberland River Bridge (LM 7.5): The contractor is scheduled to begin paving work on 05/28/20. During this work, one lane will be shut down and flaggers will be used to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the work zone and obey posted speed limits. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Hudson Construction Company/Moore/CNU067]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-294 bridge repair over Big Eagle Creek (LM 1.39): The lane closure at LM 1.39 remains in effect and will last until project completion scheduled for 06/15/20. The contractor has begun work on Phase 2 of the project and a temporary signal system remains in place to allow traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and move slowly through the work zone when the signal light allows. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 9.5' should seek alternate route. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[W and O Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT243]

OVERTON COUNTY S.I.A. Grading, drainage and paving on Oak Hill Road from Rickman Road to near SR-111: The contractor currently has Oak Hill Road closed to through traffic. This road closure is scheduled to remain in place until project completion on 06/30/20. The closure of Oak Hill Road will begin just past Tanimura Plant entrance and end at first entrance of Fitzgerald's Plant. During this closure, motorists wishing to access Tanimura Plant should do so from the SR-111 side; motorists wishing to access Fitzgerald's should do so from Old SR-42/Rickman Road. A detour route will be in place along SR-293 to allow motorists to bypass Oak Hill Road. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNT017]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-111 (STATE HWY. 111) in both directions from LM 7.29 to LM 7.29: A rolling road block will occur along SR-111 with THP, and signage. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Traffic will be temporarily stopped to allow for aerial crossings as needed from 8 AM to 2 PM on 05/28/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) in both directions from LM 4.8 to LM 4.9: Lane closures will occur along SR-135 with signage, and flaggers. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations for aerial crossings from 8 AM to 3 PM, with an estimated completion date of 06/04/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-135 (S. WILLOW AVE.) in both directions from LM 9.7 to LM 8.4: Lane closures will occur between I-40 and State Street with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday with estimated completion date of 06/30/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 resurfacing from US-70N (SR-24) (LM 4.15) to north of Whiteaker Springs Road (LM 7): The contractor will install pavement markings during the day, resulting in daily lane closures from 12th Street (LM 5.4) to north of Whiteaker Springs Road (LM 7). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNT920]

WHITE COUNTY Grading, drainage and paving at Airport Rd. leading up to Upper Cumberland Regional Airport: The contractor will be working on grading and drainage work along Technology Drive and Airport Road during this period. Temporary traffic stoppages may be needed as construction progresses. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNT259]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 Slope stabilization in Bledsoe County near LM 28.8: The contractor is working on SR-28 north from LM 28.7 to 28.9. Large trucks heading South on SR-28, down the mountain are encouraged to use extreme caution. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Twin K Construction/Voiles/CNT924]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-127 (AEDC RD.) in both directions from LM 4.1 to LM 4.5: Intermittent lane closures will occur between the Scenic View Golf Course and Paynes Church Rd. Signage and flaggers will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 06/03/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-16 (US-41A) in both directions from LM 9.82 to LM 6.33: Intermittent lane closures will occur between Blair Pond Road and Beth Page Road. Signage and flaggers will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 06/03/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from east of Bells Mill Road (MM 129.1) to west of the Rest Area (MM 129.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue the asphalt removal process and paving installation. Work will continue between 7 PM-6 AM Sunday thru Friday weather permitting. There will be a variable posted speed limit within the work zone with the roadway being reduced to one lane during this work. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Safety personnel and law enforcement will be present. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNT376]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Branch (LM 28.2): The project will continue to have a temporary traffic signal installed reducing the roadway to one, 10 ft. travel lane. The lane closure will remain until project completion scheduled for 05/31/21. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Jamison Construction/Hussein/CNT397]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 25.9 to LM 26.1: Traffic will be reduced to one lane on SR-56 with traffic signals in place while roadway repairs are being completed. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 Emergency slide repair from LM 13.4 to 13.9: SR-156 at LM 13.6, TDOT maintenance crews are on site fixing a slide repair daily from 8 AM to 3:30 PM. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 Slope stabilization at LM 27.9: The roadway is reduced to one lane at this location and controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as the roadway is rough.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on SR-150 (US-41) in both directions from LM 2.98 to LM 11.51: Lane closures will occur along SR-150 with signage, flaggers, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations for aerial crossings from 8 AM to 2 PM, with an estimated completion date of 6/17/20.

MARION COUNTY SR-150 in both directions at LM 4.7: Traffic is reduced to one lane at this location with traffic signals in place for a slide repair.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-72, US-41) Emergency slope stabilization between LM 25.20 and LM 26.40: The contractor will continue to maintain one lane of travel open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads. At this time, traffic signals are installed and will remain in place until the project is complete. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNT229]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-399 Resurfacing from the Grundy County line (LM 0.0) to SR-8 / SR-111 (LM 5.9): The contractor will begin resurfacing operations on SR-399. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNU066]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 Slope stabilization near LM 16.1: The contractor is working on SR-30 north from LM 15.9 to 16.3. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal. Large trucks heading West on SR-30, down the mountain are encouraged to use extreme caution. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Twin K Construction/Voiles/CNT924]

WARREN COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-287 (GREAT FALLS RD.) in both directions from LM 39.48 to LM 39.48: A Region 2 Bridge Inspection crew will be assisting a consultant with an inspection of the Great Falls Road Bridge over the Collins River at LM 39.48. Work will begin on 06/02/20 and will continue through 06/03/20, from 9 AM to 3 PM. One lane will be closed during this inspection.

WARREN COUNTY SR-288 Construction of a concrete bulb-tee beam bridge over Collins River (LM 4.97), including grading, drainage and paving: Both lanes of the bridge are now open. Motorists should use caution in the work zone and watch for workers. If necessary, flaggers may be present to complete any remaining work.

[Palmertree Construction Company, LLC/McMinnville/CNQ270]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) northbound from LM 12.53 to LM 12.77: A shoulder and single lane closure will occur between N. Ocoee Street and Stuart Road NE. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 05/11/20 through 06/03/20.

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (N. LEE HWY.) southbound from LM 14.91 to LM 15.05: A shoulder and single lane closure will occur between Anatole Ln NW and 56th Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 03/23/20 through 06/03/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. Bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place on I-24 EB and WB under the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Single interior lane closures will occur on I-24 EB and WB between MM 182 and 184 to support demolition of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge on 05/31/20, 06/01/20, 06/02/20, and 06/03/20. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur between 8 AM and 9 PM on 05/28/20. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.Estimated project completion date is August 2021.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Phase 1 traffic shifts have been implemented. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Additionally, the southbound ramp from W. Main St. to southbound US-27 has been temporarily closed and will remain so until further notice. Detours are posted. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting; the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-111 (STATE HWY. 111) northbound at LM 1.7: During this reporting period, traffic will be down to 1 lane of traffic in the northbound direction.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on I-24 in both directions from MM 178 to MM 185: Between 06/01/20 through 06/03/20, EPB will have one lane closed on I-24 from MM 178 to MM 185 from 9 PM to 6 AM as they do maintenance work on their overhead lights. Their schedule is as follows next week - 06/01/20: The inside lane on I24 Eastbound from MM 177.8 to MM 181.6 will be closed. 06/02/20: The inside lane on I24 Westbound from MM 177.8 to MM 181.6 will be closed. 06/03/20: The outside lane on I24 Eastbound from MM 181.6 to MM 184.8 will be closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (LEE HWY.) in both directions from LM 15.99 to LM 17.26: Nighttime lane closures will occur between Van Ness Road and Dupre Road. Signage, barrels, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 PM and 5 AM from 06/02/20 through 06/11/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (LEE HWY.) in both directions from LM 15.99 to LM 17.26: A lane and shoulder closure will occur between Charles Drive and Customer Delight Drive. Signage, barrels, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 06/01/20 through 06/03/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (LEE HWY.) northbound from LM 18.53 to LM 18.66: A nighttime lane closure will occur between Shallowford Road and McCutcheon Road. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 10 PM and 4 AM from 06/01/20 through 06/05/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-27 (MARKET ST.) southbound from LM 4.54 to LM 4.54: Sidewalk and lane closures will occur between W. 14th Street and Station Street along Market Street. Signage and barricades will be present. Pedestrians should be aware of the sidewalk detour. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8:30 AM and 5 PM from 05/18/20 through 06/03/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) northbound from LM 8.1 to LM 8.2: Lane closures between Valleybrook Road and Gold Crest Drive along SR-319. Signage and barricades will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 05/29/20 through 06/02/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (W. MAIN ST.) eastbound from LM 8.26 to LM 7.3: Mobile lane closures will occur along W. Main Street from Cowart Street to Central Avenue as crew’s transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 2 PM from 05/28/20 through 08/01/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) Improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing clearing and grubbing operation along the SR-2, WB travel lane. The roadway will be reduced to one lane using a flagging operation to accommodate the clearing and grubbing operation. Extra care should be taken while trucks and equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) Improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: A short detour will be required on Tallant Rd. near Asher Lane and Asher Village Drive to install two sewer lines across Tallant Rd. The detour will be required on 05/27/20, 05/28/20, and 05/29/20. Random flagging will occur to allow for equipment and materials delivery. Estimated project completion date is June 2025.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127/SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) in both directions from the Space House to bottom of mountain: Due to the road being washed out at this location, traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maintenance/MAINT]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-30, Grading, drainage and paving on SR-30 from Jackson Street to east of Knight Road in Athens: All SR-30 traffic is in the project's final alignment. There may be temporary outside lane and shoulder closures to support the completion of punch list items through this reporting period. Additionally, there could be a mobile lane closure to support final pavement marking installation.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNR078]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 Repair of bridge over Hiwassee River (LM 5.22): During this report period the contractor has opened up both lanes in each direction. The contractor may have intermittent lane restrictions. Additional flaggers will be on site as needed.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT103]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) in both directions from LM 9.92 to LM 14.03: Mobile lane closures will occur on the SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crew’s transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/30/20.

POLK COUNTY SR-30 Resurfacing from Greasy Creek Road (LM 13.1) to north of US-64 (US-74, SR-40) (LM 17.17): During this reporting period the contractor will be working on permanent striping and the installation of snowplowable pavement markers. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on SR-30 between the hours of 8 AM and 5:30 PM. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control in the work zone. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU022]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Repair of bridges over North Potato Creek (LM 26.93): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the installation of a new concrete parapet wall on the eastbound bridge and a new concrete overlay on the westbound bridge. Traffic on US-64 is reduced to one lane for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone due to reduced lane widths. RESTRICTIONS: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Wagner/CNT062]

POLK COUNTY Boanerges Church Road Construction of a bridge over Old Fort Creek: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to install concrete footers for portions of the new bridge. This work will occur weather permitting. Boanerges Church Road is closed to all traffic for the duration of construction. Detour signs are posted diverting traffic around the closure onto SR-313 and US-411.Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNT279]

RHEA COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) in both directions from LM 2 to LM 4.5: On 06/03/20, SR-302 will be closed from LM 2.0 to LM 4.5. Traffic will be detoured onto Smyrna Lane to SR-29 and Texas Grove to SR-29 and there will be detour signs to direct traffic around this work. Also truck traffic will be directed to use Smyrna Lane and SR-68.

RHEA COUNTY SR-30 Grading, drainage and paving from west of New Union Road/White Oak Road (LM 12.6) to Sky Drive (LM 12.9): During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading & drainage operations along SR-30, New Union Rd & White Oak Dr. During this current phase, a new traffic pattern will be in place at SR-30; SR-30 will be shifting from the current alignment to the new alignment. The intersections of White Oak Drive and New Union Road will be shifted to the new portion of SR-30. Flaggers will be on-site to assist with heavy equipment entering and exiting existing roadways.

[Twin K Construction/Osbonlighter/CNT073]

RHEA COUNTY Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: There is a lane shift set up for all NB & SB SR-29 traffic in front of the proposed Nokian Tyres SIA entrance. This is expected to persist for the duration of the project. Additionally, there could be lane closures to support construction activity at the Manufacturers Rd/SR-29 intersection. Estimated project completion date is October 2022.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 COUNTY TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 COUNTY TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 COUNTY On-call guardrail repairs and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. On 05/29/20, I-24 Eastbound Exit 178 to US-27 North and US-11/US-41/US-64 will be closed for guardrail repair between 12 AM and 2 AM. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNT114]

REGION 2 COUNTY Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is January 2023.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 COUNTY Random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes: Beginning on 05/20/20, the contractor will installing concrete footers on the shoulder of I-40 East at mile marker 287.1 in Putnam County and on I-40 West at mile marker 319.2 in Cumberland County. Please be aware that the shoulders will be closed at those locations. Please use caution when traveling through the area. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNT190]

REGION 2 COUNTY Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be a drain cleaning operation in Hamilton County along I-75 SB (MM 6 - MM 3) that will involve closing the inside lane for up to one mile intervals beginning 05/31/20 (9 PM - 6 AM). As the week progresses, drain cleaning on I-75 NB (MM 3 - MM 10) is likely. Additionally, a sweeping operation supported by mobile lane closures will happen throughout the region on interstates & selected state routes. The sweeping operation will happen Sunday - Thursday (9 PM - 6 AM). Estimated project completion date is February 2020.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Micka/CNS320]

REGION 2 COUNTY On-call cable barrier repairs on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is December 2020.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNT292]

REGION 2 COUNTY On-call pavement marking and the retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be removing and replacing various pavement markings on I-75 (MM 1.92 - MM 12.81) in Hamilton County. This will result in nightly lane closures. Motorists should be aware of all construction signage and equipment and use caution when traveling through the workzone. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Central Seal Company/James/CNT047]

REGION 2 COUNTY Relensing of snowplowable pavement markers on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing temporary lane closures from 8PM – 6AM to replace snowplowable pavement markers on various routes throughout Marion County. Routes include I-24 (LM 0.00 – 32.13), SR-2 (LM 1.53 - 33.92), SR-15 (LM 0.00 - 1.01), SR-27 (LM 0.00 - 28.05), SR-28 (LM 0.00 - 18.13), SR-108 (LM 0.00 - 11.01), SR-134 (LM 0.00 - 5.94), SR-150 (LM 0.00 - 13.69), SR-156 (LM 0.00 - 25.70), and SR-422 (LM 0.00 - 2.40). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[W.L. Markers Inc./James/CNU068]

RESTRICTIONS

OVERTON - CNT243: Loads wider than 9.5' should seek alternate route.

GRUNDY - CNT397: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route.

MARION - CNT229: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

HAMILTON - CNP230: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

POLK - CNT062: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

