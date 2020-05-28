CBD Hemp Experts Announces the Launch of Bulk Hemp-Derived CBG and CBN
Through proprietary extraction methods, CBD Hemp Experts has isolated the rare cannabinoids Cannabigerol (CBG) and Cannabinol (CBN) for bulk purchases.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Hemp Experts is proud to announce their exclusive release of bulk Cannabigerol (CBG) and Cannabinol (CBN) in a variety of options.
CBG is gaining popularity due to its incredible benefits. Other cannabinoids, such as THC, CBD, CBN and CBC, are synthesized from CBG, which is why it’s often referred to as the “mother” or “stem cell” of cannabinoids. Because its exclusive nature, very few manufacturers are even attempting to produce this cannabinoid. CBG is a great antioxidant and is known to have antibacterial properties that make it great for helping support a healthy immune system.
Cannabinol (CBN) is a cannabinoid found in mature hemp plants. It is found in very low concentrations in hemp plants and considered to be very rare. CBN is a byproduct of cannabinolic acid (CBN-a) which in turn is released by the oxidation of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-a). Although it is a byproduct of THC oxidation, CBN extracts from industrial registered hemp is compliant and gaining popularity. Preliminary research is showing there are many potential benefits of using CBN.
Jim Fulford, Co-Founder of CBD Hemp Experts, said “I am excited about the benefits consumers will see when they add CBN and CBG into their self-health care routine. It is hard to deny the power of CBD, and now we are offering two other amazing cannabinoids that will emphasize the real benefits that hemp-derived products have to offer our physical and mental health.”
The bulk selections offered are CBN Distillate (Non-Detectable THC), CBG Distillate (Non-Detectable THC) and CBG Isolate (Non-Detectable THC). Each form being great to use for products such as oils, tinctures, creams, gels, capsules, sprays, topicals, salves, edibles, shampoo, lotion, soap and more.
All of CBD Hemp Experts CBD, CBG and CBN are USA grown, premium grade, Non-GMO, gluten free, natural, Industrial Hemp registered, Farm Bill Compliant and third-party tested for consumers so they can feel confident in the products they are purchasing.
About CBD Hemp Experts
CBD Hemp Experts is one of the largest wholesale providers of premium Hemp-derived CBD products. With more than 100+ different uniquely formulated CBD products to choose from in the area of Health & Wellness, Beauty & Personal Care and Pet Care, your personal brand exposure is unlimited. All of their wholesale CBD products are produced using the highest quality US industrial hemp and is manufactured in GMP-Certified and FDA-registered facilities. They strategically partner with the world’s leading formulators, scientists, doctors and experts to ensure their products are effective, safe and the highest quality in the world.
Whether you’re looking to grow your CBD business through white label, private label or even customized, CBD Hemp Experts is positioned in the heart of the growing CBD Oil industry, and provides the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to introduce your brand into the booming CBD market.
