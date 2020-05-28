AccessNsite Sets The Pace As Need For Building Security Increases
We offer a seamless experience when integrating smart locks, video surveillance, elevator dispatch, intercom integrations and more. Ultimately, this results in making buildings more secure.”LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensuring people and property are safe begins with access to your facilities. Technology has transformed the physical key into a digital credential. American Direct offers a completely integrated solution at the door opening and beyond. Providing solutions as simple as door hardware installation and as complex as integrated electronic security systems, American Direct was the first to integrate Division 8 and Division 28 products and continues to lead the charge with innovative access control.
Enhancements of AccessNsite, Version 7.9.22 include:
• Best/Mercury WiQ Integration: AccessNsite has added support for the Best Wi-Q wireless access control solution using the Mercury platform. With this implementation AccessNsite interfaces to a Mercury LP4502 controller which, in turn, manages the interactions with the Best Wi-Q door hardware via a Best Wi-Q Portal Gateway.
• EasyLobby: AccessNsite is now integrated with the EasyLobby Secure Visitor Management application. This solution has a host of features that allow you to manage visitors within your organization including pre-registration, self-registration, badge printing, visitor tracking, and reporting.
• Effective/Expiration Date of Access Level Assignments: AccessNsite has added the capability to specify an effective and/or expiration date for access level assignments on a badge
• Multiple Mercury Driver Managers: Added the ability to statically load balance communication with Mercury controllers across multiple Windows or Linux services and/or machines. This feature is intended to improve the overall performance of large Mercury systems.
• Performance Improvements: Includes improvement in the performance of CSV imports and badge modifications.
• JSON Web Services API Additions – Extended functionality has been added for the JSON API.
"AccessNsite with its scalable open architecture integrates with existing systems, leading credential and card management solutions, and advanced intelligent hardware. This flexibility enables us to significantly reduce costs, simplify implementation, and streamline ongoing management," said Jerry Glynn, Chief Information Officer. "We offer a customizable and seamless experience to the end user when integrating smart locks, video surveillance, elevator dispatch, intercom integrations and more. Ultimately, this results in making buildings more secure."
The door is more than a frame, slab, and hardware, it is a dynamic digital ecosystem responsible for biometrics, card readers, video surveillance, and much more. Keeping up with innovations in the ever-changing tides of the door supplier industry has never been more relevant and important to providing customers with safe, efficient, and profitable spaces.
