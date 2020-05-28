GREEN GORILLA UPS THE ANTE ON SELF-CARE WITH NEW LUXE CBD FACE CRÈME AND BODY LOTION
Expertly Crafted Products Provide Powerful Age-Defying, Restorative and Hydrating Results, with Potent Blend of Plant-Based Ingredients and Broad-Spectrum CBDMALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Gorilla™, a leading manufacturer and brand of premium organic hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products, launches its luxury Green Gorilla Organics™ CBD Face Crème and Green Gorilla Organics™ CBD Body Lotion today, bringing new radiance to your at-home beauty routine. Containing 0% THC, Green Gorilla’s new face crème and body lotion join the brand’s other topical products which include its USDA Certified Organic Botanical CBD Balm, featuring high-potency CBD and Arnica to relieve sore and achy muscles and joints, and its CBD Lip Balm, packed with soothing natural oils to nourish dry, delicate lips.
Crafted with broad-spectrum CBD, the collagen activating Green Gorilla Organics™ CBD Face Crème enhances and moisturizes your skin to reduce redness and provide a healthier-looking complexion. The CBD Face Crème can also protect your skin from harsh elemental conditions and environmental stressors, providing deep nourishment with powerful natural and organic ingredients such as: Aloe Vera, Grape Fruit Cell Extract, Resveratrol, CoQ-10, Shea Butter and Vitamin E. Used as part of your daily regimen, your skin will find enhanced vibrance and vitality as the propriety formulation rebalances your skin for continued smoothness and suppleness.
Green Gorilla Organics™ Botanical CBD Body Lotion, also infused with broad-spectrum CBD, combines the healing and soothing power of hemp with the therapeutic and cooling capabilities of Organic oils, natural extracts and skin enriching vitamins to provide long-lasting deep hydration. Organic Olive, Borage and Sunflower Oils along with natural skin nourishing Grape Fruit Cell Extract, Resveratrol, CoQ-10 and Vitamin C boost the health of the skin and provide a soothing feeling to bring calmness and tranquility. The abundance of antioxidants protects and nourishes your skin for enhanced hydration.
Dr. Jas Matharu-Daley, Green Gorilla’s strategic medical advisor and board-certified physician with a diploma in Clinical Dermatology, said, “CBD is a perfect addition to your daily skincare routine for reducing redness and enhancing hydration. The additional high-quality botanical ingredients are a powerful combination to help in moisturizing, rejuvenating and hydrating every skin type.”
Green Gorilla™ is a vertically integrated global brand in the hemp and cannabis industries and a leading manufacturer of USDA certified organic hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products such as pure CBD oil, full-spectrum CBD oil, CBD topicals, CBD gummies, CBD for pets and CBD for horses. Green Gorilla™ was established in 2013 by co-founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara. Green Gorilla™ products are sold at more than 5,000 retailers in the U.S., and online, with an additional 5,000+ retailers in Europe and Scandinavia launching in 2020. The company is based in Malibu, California. More information is available at Green Gorilla’s website, https://ilovegreengorilla.com. Gorilla FarmCo™, a subsidiary of Green Gorilla™, owns and operates more than 1,500 acres of organic hemp farmland and has farming partners in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon. Gorilla FarmCo™ utilizes sustainable organic agricultural practices benefiting the environment by maintaining soil quality without the use of chemical fertilizers, reducing soil degradation and erosion through cover crops and saving water by increasing soil organic matter. More information is available at Gorilla FarmCo’s website, https://gorillafarmco.com.
