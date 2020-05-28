Bitwise launches redesigned website with your technology challenges in mind

Bitwise - technology consulting firm focused on data-driven business transformation

SCHAUMBURG, IL, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitwise, a Chicago based technology consulting firm focused on data-driven business transformation, announces the redesign of our global website: www.bitwiseglobal.com. The new site focuses on providing forward-thinking business and IT stakeholders with the information needed to successfully deliver data modernization and digital transformation initiatives within their respective enterprises.

Ankur Gupta, executive vice president of sales and marketing, explains the objective for the new design as follows: “While the earlier site met a range of needs for our visitors, we saw room for improvement to fully capture the depth of technical knowledge, thought leadership and client-centric delivery that we are known for, in a way that helps users explore innovative solutions to their technology challenges.”

We Have Enhanced Every Aspect of the Site

In addition to giving the site a completely new look, we enhanced each section of the site, including:

* Solutions – our experience in helping our clients through the entire journey to the cloud and implementation of new technologies like artificial intelligence are detailed in our updated solutions pages to not only showcase what is possible, but how to be successful.

* Products – as a technology consulting company that strives to use automation wherever possible to accelerate data and cloud initiatives, our team has developed automation utilities that we have been able to re-use for multiple clients and mature into fully fledged products such as QualiDI, Hydrograph and ETL Converter.

* Why Bitwise – leading companies that work with Bitwise see first-hand the passion, confidence, collaboration and innovation of our team of data and digital experts. We updated our company page to more adequately reflect what makes us unique.

* Case Studies – seeing how other companies in related industries have implemented a technology solution or product provides valuable insight when exploring options to solve your specific challenges. To help these efforts, we added more case studies with easier options to find related success stories.

* Resources – in addition to case studies, we have revamped our entire resources section with blogs, solution summaries, webinars, news and events to provide multiple options to see our thinking on the latest technologies, methodologies and practices.

To provide a more streamlined user experience, we used a ‘mobile first’ design to make sure the site looks great and functions properly regardless of device, as well as improved the search function to make it easier to find relevant information.

Your Feedback is Important to Us

We would love to hear your thoughts on our new site. Please contact us to share any comments or questions on the site so we can continue to improve and better meet your needs.